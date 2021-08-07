Western New York American Legion baseball players set for All-Star Game, Home Run Derby

American Legion Baseball All-Star teams from District 8 (Western New York) will play an All-Star Game at 3 p.m. Sunday at Kenmore West, as an added highlight to the season before playoffs begin Monday.

The day begins with a Home Run Derby at noon. Both events are free and open to the public.

A total of 37 players, both scholastic and collegiate standouts, have been invited to play in the All-Star game with teams divided roughly into North and South.

Taking part in the Home Run Derby are expected to be: Jack Buncy (Pioneer) of Newell-Faulkner Post 880; Liam McMurray (North Tonawanda) of Niagara-Orleans; Matt Sell (Lancaster) of Lancaster Legion; Tom Zwirecki (St. Joe's) of Brounshidle Post 205; Connor Bowman (Orchard Park) of Orchard Park Post 567; Andrew Hearn (Starpoint) of Griffs Showcase; Trevor McIlroy (Williamsville East) of Jurek Post 1672, Nick Mogavero (Iroquois) of Lancaster Cobras; and Kaleb O'Hara (Frontier) of Lakeview Lightning.

Playoffs consist of two single elimination rounds, a three-team round robin and a championship game.

After the 2020 season was canceled because of the Covid pandemic, “It’s been really fun watching them compete all summer and just have fun being back out on the field together,” said district baseball director Anthony Ballistrea.

