Tony Dolan qualifies No.1 in Obenauer bowling

Former champion Tony Dolan of West Seneca will lead the field into the start of match play Thursday as the top qualifier in the 57th George A. Obenauer Masters bowling tournament at Kenmore Lanes.

Dolan, who won the tournament in 2015, was the leader with a 1,734 total after bowling 865 in his four-game block early Wednesday night. His lead stood up through the late squad to give him the Pete Parisi Award as the top qualifier.

Mike Hanes of Niagara Falls, a three-time champion and the first-day qualifying leader, remained in second place. Hanes closed his block in the early squad with 235, 245 for an 807 and an overall total of 1,721.

Josh Large of Tonawanda shot 891, the high four-game block in the late squad, to take over third place with 1,683. Chad Mee of Orchard Park qualified fourth with 840-1,682 and former champion Pat Brick was fifth with 783-1,681.

Andy Rettig of Hamburg, who qualified eighth, had the high single (290) and high four-game block (924), both bowled in Wednesday’s early shift.

Dolan’s first opponent when match play begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday will be Jacob Hiam of West Seneca, who had a total of 1,554, edging Jeff Booker of Lancaster by one pin for the final spot in match play.