Tony Dolan moves into Obenauer qualifying lead

Tony Dolan, the 2015 Obenauer Masters champion, shot into the qualifying lead with the final squad of bowlers yet to take the lanes in the 57th edition of the Greater Buffalo USBC Association’s premier event on Wednesday night at Kenmore Lanes.

Dolan had a 256 in his four-game block of 865 for a two-day total of 1,734.

Mike Hanes of Niagara Falls, who won the last of his three Obenauer Masters championships at age 50 in 2005, stands in second place with 1,721 after an 807 round. Hanes was the first day leader with a 914 in the late squad on Tuesday. The 66-year-old Hanes shot two high games of 237 and one 236 in taking the first round qualifying lead and finished with 235 and 245 on Wednesday.

Chad Mee of Hamburg stood in third place after the early squad on Wednesday with a 1,682 total. Pat Brick was fourth with 1,681.

Andy Ochal of Kenmore, who led the early squad on Tuesday with 858, bowled with the late group on Wednesday.

Andy Rettig of Hamburg had the high game of 290 in the early shift on Wednesday to climb to fifth place with 1654.

High game of the first qualifying round was a 287 by Robby Snyder of Depew.