The Fishing Beat: Catch remains good despite the heat and humidity

Hot and humid summer temperatures have been impacting anglers, but the fishing remains decent for the most part. The Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby is going strong and so is the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby if you are still looking for a friendly competition. Kids can fish for free in the Fish Odyssey.
Lake Erie and tributaries
In the Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge on Lake Erie, Big Fish Friday started with a 9.98-pound fish reeled in by Randy Jaroszewski of Hamburg and the Ice Breaker team. When asked where he caught it, he went into a rendition of “Oh, Canada.” It appears the border is open again for anglers who wish to make the trip. He was fishing 45 feet down over 60 feet of water with a Bandit stickbait. On Saturday, Team Erie Obsession, led by Adam Zwack, won first place in the main event with a six-fish total of 32.84 pounds. He, too, was fishing in Canadian waters, from 45 to 60 feet with watermelon-bladed worm harnesses off three to five colors of lead core line. Also on the team were Pat Bohen of Blasdell and Mike Russell of Hamburg. Runner-up was John Lignos of Orchard Park and the Current Obsession team (including Tom Leman from Grand Island and his sister Beth Salandsky of Hamburg) with 31.97 pounds. He was fishing between Dunkirk and Cattaraugus Creek in 90 feet of water using six and seven colors of lead core line with a variety of sticks, but the best lure seemed to be a Yaleye. Big fish for the main event went to Denny Kenny of Grand Island and the One Less team (Blake Kenney of Grand Island and Mike Nicosia of the Town of Niagara) with a 9.26-pound walleye. Blake reeled it in. A total of 54 teams competed. Of note, Jaroszewski and his Icebreaker squad won the inaugural Lake Erie Walleye Series. There were 33 teams signed up, made up of three tournaments (WNY Walleye Classic, Sunset Bay Shootout and Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge). Getting back to the Lake Erie fishing, the perch bite was off and on around 50-65 feet of water, according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Salted Emeralds were the ticket. Walleye crews are doing well with copper-backed harnesses and green crawlers. Hot stickbait colors have been firetiger and rainbow trout in 60 to 80 feet of water. Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Ashville sends word that he had a great trip with Joe Lyon of Panama with his three daughters – his oldest daughter, Emily, heading to college this fall, 13-year-old Cassie and 12-year-old Jessica. It was their first Lake Erie fishing trip. They caught their first walleye and lake trout offshore in 110 to 125 feet of water west of Dunkirk. They were getting the ‘eyes on 10 color lead and the lake trout on Hammerhead cowbells with a spin-n-glo.
Niagara River
Chris Schaffer of Pautzke Outdoors came into town this week and filmed a show with captains Jeff Draper and Frank Campbell. Bass action was tougher than it had been, but they still managed to get a couple of dozen smallmouth on film, half on live bait such as crabs and shiners and half on artificial plastics such as Strike King Dream Shots (doused with Fire Gel) off drop-shot rigs. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle reports that the walleye action has picked up this week on worm harnesses in the lower river. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls hit the upper river from shore downstream from the Grand Island bridge a couple of times and said he caught 10-12 bass each time. He then switched to some scuba fishing. He went upstream from Mississippi Mudd’s restaurant in Tonawanda and targeted smallmouth bass while in the water. He said he caught 15 or more bass in an hour. Best lure was a white-silver jig. He found a drop-off from 10 to 18 feet, not far from shore, while underwater with his scuba gear.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
The LOC Derby and Fish Odyssey Derby are underway, and like we say for every derby, you must be in it to win it. Capt. Anthony Sambunjak of Ohio ran a charter Tuesday out of Olcott, and the customers decided not to get in it. They ended up catching a 33-pound, 12-ounce king salmon that would have taken the lead for the $25,000 LOC grand prize. The current leader is a 32-pound, 2-ounce fish out of Wilson, reeled in by Theresa Hoodley of Pottstown, Pa. Cut bait was the secret. However, last weekend on the Niagara Bar, John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda hit nine mature king salmon out of 16 hits using all spoons and flasher-flies. It just depends on the day. On the Niagara Bar, Campbell took Shaffer out for salmon and trout. He ended up getting three kings, including one mature fish; one brown trout of about 10 pounds; one lake trout; and four steelhead, the biggest in the teens. All were on spoons, like the DW glow hulk and purple clown. All spoons were hit with herring and sardine fire gel from Pautzke. Last Friday was the Reelin’ for a Cure Ladies Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott and the winning team was the Trolling for Tatas team – Stacey Austin, Jassy Moberg, Anjolie Plante and Charlene Loeschke, all from Wilson – fishing aboard the Salmonboy with Capt. Joe Oakes. Forty teams competed. Oakes said there are fish offshore in 400-plus feet of water with a mix of steelhead and salmon hitting spoons and flasher-fly combos, and there is starting to be some salmon inside of 200 feet hitting spoons, flasher-flies, meat and plugs. Mark Romanack filmed another episode of the “Fishing 411” television show last week. This time, they fished Olcott, and the lake gave up some beautiful steelhead and chinook salmon. Meat rigs on Pro Troll rotators produced the salmon, and the steelhead came on Silver Streak spoons. The Fish Hawk unit was once again the ticket for finding temperature and trolling speed. The piers in Olcott are closed while construction is ongoing, according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott. Out of Point Breeze, fish have been a bit finicky. It was an early-morning bite for salmon out deep last weekend. Spoons and flasher-flies have been working. Some action in-shore for staging kings, but that was all meat enticing the fish to hit. Figuring out what will work on any given day is the challenge. One complaint by many trollers on the lake was biting flies. Several people in the know have insisted that Natrapel is something that works. Check it out.
Chautauqua Lake
The dog days of summer are creating slower conditions in the lake. Water temperataures are in the high 70s. Action should start to pick up again as daylight gets shorter heading into fall.
Finger Lakes
At Doc's Tackle in Honeoye, Capt. Jeremy Newman reported another great week of fishing in the Finger Lakes. They had considerable rainfall that stained the water on Honeoye, Conesus and Silver lakes. With a few bait adjustments, the bass were chomping again. Very dark or very bright chatterbaits and spinnerbaits were working well. Using anything that displaces water or makes noise seems to give the angler an advantage. Congratulations to Bill and Jake Perkins of Rochester for winning the Empire Team Trail Crazy Cash Event on Saturday. A five-bass limit of 16.41 pounds and a 3.83 lunker was worth $10,000 on Honeoye Lake. Bill Perkins recently won the Bassmasters Northern Open Tournament in Oneida Lake. Crappie, perch and bluegill are enjoying fathead minnows or bright plastics right now. Walleye fishing continues to be on the upswing, too. Jigging, worm harnesses and bottom bouncers are all producing, according to Newman.