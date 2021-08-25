The Fishing Beat: Catch remains good despite the heat and humidity

Chris Schaffer of Pautzke Outdoors came into town this week and filmed a show with captains Jeff Draper and Frank Campbell. Bass action was tougher than it had been, but they still managed to get a couple of dozen smallmouth on film, half on live bait such as crabs and shiners and half on artificial plastics such as Strike King Dream Shots (doused with Fire Gel) off drop-shot rigs. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle reports that the walleye action has picked up this week on worm harnesses in the lower river. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls hit the upper river from shore downstream from the Grand Island bridge a couple of times and said he caught 10-12 bass each time. He then switched to some scuba fishing. He went upstream from Mississippi Mudd’s restaurant in Tonawanda and targeted smallmouth bass while in the water. He said he caught 15 or more bass in an hour. Best lure was a white-silver jig. He found a drop-off from 10 to 18 feet, not far from shore, while underwater with his scuba gear.

The LOC Derby and Fish Odyssey Derby are underway, and like we say for every derby, you must be in it to win it. Capt. Anthony Sambunjak of Ohio ran a charter Tuesday out of Olcott, and the customers decided not to get in it. They ended up catching a 33-pound, 12-ounce king salmon that would have taken the lead for the $25,000 LOC grand prize. The current leader is a 32-pound, 2-ounce fish out of Wilson, reeled in by Theresa Hoodley of Pottstown, Pa. Cut bait was the secret. However, last weekend on the Niagara Bar, John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda hit nine mature king salmon out of 16 hits using all spoons and flasher-flies. It just depends on the day. On the Niagara Bar, Campbell took Shaffer out for salmon and trout. He ended up getting three kings, including one mature fish; one brown trout of about 10 pounds; one lake trout; and four steelhead, the biggest in the teens. All were on spoons, like the DW glow hulk and purple clown. All spoons were hit with herring and sardine fire gel from Pautzke. Last Friday was the Reelin’ for a Cure Ladies Tournament out of Wilson and Olcott and the winning team was the Trolling for Tatas team – Stacey Austin, Jassy Moberg, Anjolie Plante and Charlene Loeschke, all from Wilson – fishing aboard the Salmonboy with Capt. Joe Oakes. Forty teams competed. Oakes said there are fish offshore in 400-plus feet of water with a mix of steelhead and salmon hitting spoons and flasher-fly combos, and there is starting to be some salmon inside of 200 feet hitting spoons, flasher-flies, meat and plugs. Mark Romanack filmed another episode of the “Fishing 411” television show last week. This time, they fished Olcott, and the lake gave up some beautiful steelhead and chinook salmon. Meat rigs on Pro Troll rotators produced the salmon, and the steelhead came on Silver Streak spoons. The Fish Hawk unit was once again the ticket for finding temperature and trolling speed. The piers in Olcott are closed while construction is ongoing, according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott. Out of Point Breeze, fish have been a bit finicky. It was an early-morning bite for salmon out deep last weekend. Spoons and flasher-flies have been working. Some action in-shore for staging kings, but that was all meat enticing the fish to hit. Figuring out what will work on any given day is the challenge. One complaint by many trollers on the lake was biting flies. Several people in the know have insisted that Natrapel is something that works. Check it out.