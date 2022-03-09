The Fishing Beat: Be careful in selecting where you choose to ice fish

The WNY Sport and Travel Expo starts Thursday at the Erie County Fairgrounds and continues through Sunday. Check it out. Ice fishing is still available around the state, but you will need to pick and choose where and when to go.
Ice fishing overview
Expect some issues with ice this weekend, especially with shore ice. Ice Team Pro Scott Brauer of Gasport said that’s going to be the situation for a while. We have plenty of pack ice around and many of the main water bodies were more than 12-14 inches last weekend. Everybody must be careful getting onto the pack. The other thing you must watch for is the springs and gas pockets that come alive this time of year. Overall, the springtime patterns are starting to set in. Brauer noticed the male perch were starting to stage in deeper water, just off the shallows. The females are traveling to see if their eggs would catch on the weeds. The crappies are where the food is in the lake, for the most part, and predator fish are chasing everything. Brauer will be on Oneida Lake this weekend, but you need to be careful. Some machines went through the ice last weekend. Those machines went in off a creek opening. Obviously, at this time of year, water starts to rush back in, and you must stay away from areas such as that. There’s also pressure cracks that you must watch for, so traveling at night is extremely dangerous this time of year. Brauer will only travel the ice during the day, when he has good visibility of his surroundings. You must know the shoreline for creeks, culverts or mountainside run-off.
Lake Erie and tributaries
The fishing has been on fire in the Lake Erie tributaries, reports guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda. He said he did well last weekend. Sunday was a bit tougher to catch them in rising muddy water, but he still managed one or two before the wind picked up big time. Beads and jigs seem to be outfishing egg sacs, Warriner said. With the rain Monday combined with snowmelt, the fishing will just get better. Warriner is running a promotion this month, offering free fishing for kids. If you know a junior fisherman who’s interested in fly fishing the tributaries, give Warriner a call at 716-946-6514. Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus was also doing well in the tributaries. After weeks of winter weather with below freezing temperatures and ice-covered streams, it warmed up enough that we had a good melt and streams blew out – which finally got rid of the ice on the streams. Once the water flow went down to fishable levels, lots of hungry fish were around and ready to eat. McInerney found a small olive jig to be what they wanted to eat, and it was game on. Probably the last anyone was able to fish the Buffalo Harbor area was Saturday. Steve Brzuszkiewicz and Tom Baskerville of Marilla hit the harbor Saturday afternoon, and they found good ice conditions. Using a minnow rig, they caught some perch and smelt, throwing back more than they kept. The smelt were all on the top hook. By Monday, there were no ice fishermen in the harbor because of unsafe conditions.
Niagara River
In the upper Niagara River, the foot of Ferry Street is hot, according to Tommy Ortolano of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda. Top targeted species are lake trout and walleye. He reports best lures are Chuck Booker spinners and Storm 360 search baits. Those same lures will work in the lower Niagara River, too.
Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reports the water above power plant in the gorge has a light stain with about 4 feet of visibility as of Tuesday. The power plant is still pumping out some dirty water, but there is a couple of feet of visibility there. Ziehm caught seven lake trout Monday along Artpark, but it has been tough fishing. A big part of the problem is all the bait present in the river system. He has also been catching a few walleye on a white jig in Devil’s Hole, including fish up to 9 pounds. Jigs and spinners in whites, oranges, and chartreuse colors are all working for him consistently. Capt. John DeLorenzo of Niagara Falls continues to hit a mix of trout in the lower Niagara River. Over the weekend, he and Jay Dzialowski from Pittsburgh, who has been fishing with him since 1986, landed 14 steelies and one nice 10-pound brown Trout. Most were in the 8-12-pound range. He was using last year’s frozen steelhead eggs tied up in pink or yellow sacs. Devil’s Hole and Artpark have been good places for steelhead, according to Lisa Drabczyk, with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. A few lake trout are also being taken there. Live bait such as minnows and shiners work well. Kwikfish and beads also will catch fish. Downriver it has been lake trout and brown trout, according to Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. Minnows have worked best. There are still a few walleye hanging around. Remember the season closes for walleye March 15. Stained water made it tough Tuesday for boaters. It will get better.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Burt Dam and 18 Mile Creek have been producing some steelhead and brown trout, according to Roy Letcher of Burt. Best enticements have been jigs and sacs. Ron Bierstine, with Oak Orchard Tackle, insists some steelhead are in the Oak right now, but the drift conditions remain challenging to get on the fish. There were some hook ups through the past weekend, right before the latest rise in flows. Once the water temperatures begin to rise even a little, the drift chances should improve, and more fresh fish will hopefully show up. Flows in the other area smaller waterways are high and dirty. Most all ice cover looks to be moved out. Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports it looks like the midsized and larger streams are running a bit hard and dirty right now. Some of the very small tributaries are worth a look now and over the next few days as snow melts and flows increase. This time of year, creek levels will bounce up and down with the changing weather conditions. Know your creek and your weather. March is usually a great month for tributary fishing, Feltrinelli said. Ice conditions at Chaumont Bay were still good. Perch and walleye were the primary targets. Walleye season closes March 15.
Chautauqua Lake
They were still catching walleye last week through Saturday, reports Capt. Mike Sperry of with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The shoreline ice is going to be shot after the most recent rains. Heavy rain coupled with warm weather really did a number on the ice. However, there will probably be guys putting planks down to walk out on the lake. It is not recommended. Safety first. Steve Brzuszkiewicz and Tom Baskerville of Marilla fished the lake recently and drilled about 20 holes before they found a good depth with action. They fished the north side of Long Point and started at 40 feet of water where they had a nice fish, but lost it. That was the only bite, so they started drilling to find 15 feet of water. At 15 feet, the yellow perch were biting. They were using minnows, and Brzuszkiewicz hauled in about 25 perch with five being keepers between 8 and 10 inches using a lighter plain double hook rig. Baskerville caught a couple of white perch out at 40 feet of water and then smaller perch on grubs in 13 feet of water. It seemed as though the bigger perch liked the minnows. They fished with a combination of fat heads and goldens.
Finger Lakes
The ice season has been halted in the Finger Lakes for now, according to local guide Jeremy Newman of Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye. There were still some people on the ice Tuesday, but they have lost a bunch of ice over the last week or so. Ice fishing was very good this year. Over the last couple weeks, Keuka Lake had been getting a ton of traffic as word spread about the great fishing. The quantity and quality of perch had been quite impressive. Lakers were seemingly being handed out upon arrival, Newman said. Also, the class of crappie being caught had anglers driving there from all over the region. On Honeoye Lake, before the ice began to recede, the bluegill, perch and walleye fishing was far superior to the last few years. Numerous walleye upward of 7 pounds were being caught jigging and on tip ups. Conesus lake fishing for northern pike was a feast or famine situation. Some absolute giants were caught, but many shiners just sat there waiting for the finicky bite to come. It was a fantastic year for smelting and trout on Canadice and Hemlock Lakes, too.