The Fishing Beat: Be careful in selecting where you choose to ice fish

Expect some issues with ice this weekend, especially with shore ice. Ice Team Pro Scott Brauer of Gasport said that’s going to be the situation for a while. We have plenty of pack ice around and many of the main water bodies were more than 12-14 inches last weekend. Everybody must be careful getting onto the pack. The other thing you must watch for is the springs and gas pockets that come alive this time of year. Overall, the springtime patterns are starting to set in. Brauer noticed the male perch were starting to stage in deeper water, just off the shallows. The females are traveling to see if their eggs would catch on the weeds. The crappies are where the food is in the lake, for the most part, and predator fish are chasing everything. Brauer will be on Oneida Lake this weekend, but you need to be careful. Some machines went through the ice last weekend. Those machines went in off a creek opening. Obviously, at this time of year, water starts to rush back in, and you must stay away from areas such as that. There’s also pressure cracks that you must watch for, so traveling at night is extremely dangerous this time of year. Brauer will only travel the ice during the day, when he has good visibility of his surroundings. You must know the shoreline for creeks, culverts or mountainside run-off.