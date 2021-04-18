Seven elected to Buffalo Bowling Hall of Fame

Former Obenauer Masters champions Joe Ciccone and the late Nick Maile Jr., and two-time Western New York Queens winner Julie Selk are among seven members of the latest class of inductees to the Greater Buffalo USBC Association Hall of Fame.

Ciccone, who was a record-setting champion at Erie Community College and an All-American at Arizona State, won the Obenauer three times (2000, 2008 and 2013). He also won the Pete Parisi Award three times as the top qualifier for the Masters, including a record 1,975 total for eight qualifying games in 2009. He was also runner-up to Brad Angelo in the 2003 Obenauer. He was PBA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2000.

Maile, who died in 2017, won the Obenauer in 1991. He won two all-events and one singles and three doubles titles in the Buffalo City Tournament and bowled on a state tournament championship team.

Along with winning several City tournament championships and earning the association's Female Bowler of the Year honors three times, Selk won the WNY Queens in 2014 and 2018. In the Buffalo City Tournament, she bowled on three championship teams, won two doubles titles, and swept singles, all-events and combine in 2017 and 2018.

The three were elected for bowling performance.