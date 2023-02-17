Southtowns Walleye announces award winners

It was an evening filled with recognition and fun as the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY held its 35th Annual Harry A. Smith dinner and awards banquet at its clubhouse in Hamburg last Saturday.

The following was a list of 2022 award recipients for their conservation commitments:

Conservationist of the Year went to Rich Davenport of Tonawanda. He serves on the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board, New York State Conservation Council, NYS Big Game Committee, and Western New York Environmental Federation. His contributions toward protecting our environment are numerous.

Public Servant of the Year went to Sharon Trembath of Angola. She has worked tirelessly for years on protecting our environment. Whether it is more than 40 years coordinating the annual beach cleanup, or close to 20 years working to inform the community about the dangers of placing industrial wind turbines in Lake Erie, this deserving recipient has been there on the front lines of the fight.

The Larry Scheffler Memorial Award for a longtime club member who has been instrumental in different aspects of the club, not necessarily in a leadership role, is Jerry Lesinski of Lake View. He continues to serve on the club’s Board of Directors.

The James Ridge Memorial Award for outstanding volunteer is Elaine Weigand of Cheektowaga. She works in the kitchen and runs the Special People Fishing Days.

The Lou Podger Senior Angler Award for the largest walleye caught by a senior member went to Roy Hrychowian of Buffalo, with an 11.65-pound walleye. It just so happened to be the winning fish in the 28th Annual Walleye Derby the club ran in 2022.

The Harry A. Smith Memorial Award, the highest honor in the club for all his efforts through the years, went to Chris Guenther of Orchard Park. The award is well-deserved as Guenther spent his early days fighting gill nets in Lake Erie, served on the Board of Directors for many years, helped with kids fishing events and with building the fishing deck at Tifft Nature Preserve.

NRAA steelhead contest Feb. 25

The Niagara River Anglers Association will be holding it winter Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest on Feb. 25 with a few changes to encourage more participation. You do not have to be a member of the NRAA to sign up and participate, a requirement in the past. It will be held from sunrise to 2 p.m. Eligible waters include the Lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario, as well as the tributaries of Lake Ontario. Cash awards will be handed out for the top three steelhead, as well as the largest brown trout (if you sign up for the category).

Entry fee is $25 for the contest, plus $5 for the biggest brown trout. If you fish from a boat, remember that everyone on board must all be entered. Sign up the morning on the contest at Lewiston Landing adjacent to the launch ramp, where the fish will be weighed in. For more information, contact Frank Campbell at 523-0013.

Antique Fishing Tackle Show March 4

New York’s longest-running tackle show is set to be held March 4 in Lockport. The 33rd annual Antique Fishing Tackle Show is again scheduled for the Elk’s Lodge No. 41 at 6791 North Canal Road from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The group has successfully expanded the event to include collectors from Western and Central New York, as well as from Western Pennsylvania. Anyone interested in buying or selling vintage fishing items, should contact Dan Bedford at 713-9410. Table rental is $20.

Antique fishing tackle is quite interesting, giving you a unique perspective on the history of angling - how fishing was and what gear was used years ago. You do not need to be a collector to attend. If you have old fishing items laying around that you would like to have appraised, this is a good time to do it. If you are thinking about joining the group by collecting tackle, it’s a great way to get started. Admission is $5 per person. Spouses and children (under 16 years of age) are free.

Niagara Federation sets awards banquet

The Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs will host its annual awards banquet March 25 at the Brookside Restaurant in Newfane. Tickets will be $40 per person and must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited to 100 people. Social hour will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Conservation awards are given out each year for the top sportsperson and club, as well as youth of the year, lifetime achievement, business of the year, and elected official, among other honors. Deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 28. For more information or to obtain tickets, call Chris Schotz at 260-7462 or Mike Johannes at 523-1727.