Registration for the 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot begins Thursday

Registration for the 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot opens at 11 a.m. Thursday, organizers announced. Runners can register at YMCABN.org or until race capacity is reached.

Billed as “the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world,” the YMCA Turkey Trot is an 8k race that attracts 14,000 runners and walkers annually.

A virtual option is also available to participants who cannot attend in person. Virtual race participants can run, jog or walk an 8k (4.97 miles) between Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, and Nov. 27.

The early bird entry fee for both in person and virtual is $37 per person. The race fee increases to $42 per person Oct. 15. All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt from the YMCA.

Proceeds raised help fund YMCA programs and services.

For more information, visit YMCABN.org or contact the Turkey Trot call line at (716) 565-6000.