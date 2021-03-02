PBA Tour bowling returns to Buffalo in March

PBA Tour bowling will return to Buffalo for the first time in 10 years with the announcement Tuesday of an PBA East Regional Singles Tournament at AMF Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga on March 20-21.

The Pro Shop at Airport and Storm Bowling are the sponsors of the event. Qualifying will be held Saturday, March 20, with the finals at 10 a.m. the next day. There will be Scratch Sweeper at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Niagara Falls native Liz Johnson, a Hall of Fame standout on the women’s pro tour who has won on the PBA Tour, is among those listed on the tournament roster. Others include Kevin Alajko (Depew), Andrew Rettig (Hamburg), Ken Korn (Cheektowaga) and Mike Rose Jr. (Fairport). Long time pro and Tour veteran Ryan Shafer of Horseheads also is entered.

The last tournament on the main PBA Tour held here was the Mark Roth Plastic Ball Championship won by Jason Couch on March 6, 2011, at AMF Thruway Lanes in Cheektowaga.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.