Park Country Club's Michael McNulty finishes fifth in state Super Seniors golf

Michael McNulty of the Park Country Club finished fifth in the Super Seniors Division for ages 65 and over after shooting a 77 for a total of 223 in the final round of the New York State Seniors Amateur Golf Championship at the Powelton Club in Newburgh.

Paul Hoffstetter of Springville Country Club shot a final-round 75 to finish tied for sixth at 277. Douglas Vergith of the Chautauqua Golf Club had a 76 to finish tied for ninth at 229. Buffalo native Dale Tepas (Canandaigua CC) was tied for 13th after shooting 74 to conclude with a total of 232.

Dean Scott of Woodstock Golf Club shot 72 Thursday to finish with a 6-over 216 to win the Super Senior Amateur title by four strokes over Jim Burns of Canandaigua CC.

In the Senior Amateur, Brian Kumiega of the Country Club of Buffalo shot his best round of the event with a final-round 74 to finish tied for 20th with a total of 227. Kumiega’s total was good for eighth in the 55-59 age division. Bob Rosen, also of the Country Club of Buffalo, ended tied for 35th after shooting an 81 for a 234 total.

Daniel Russo of Schuyler Meadows Club in Loudonville followed two under-par rounds with a 77 on Thursday for a total of 213 and a one-shot victory over Kevin Vandenberg of Tuscarora GC in Marcellus.