Ochal has early lead in Obenauer Masters qualifying

Andy Ochal of Kenmore shot an 858 to hold a three-pin lead over Andrew Herbert of Orchard Park in the first squad of bowling in qualifying for the George A. Obenauer Masters Tournament on Tuesday at Kenmore Lanes.

Ochal had a high of 227 in his four games. Herbert shot a 257, a high single for the squad.

Charlie Zmozynski was in third place with an 853.

Two recent former Masters champions, Kevin Bienko (790) and Dana Voytovich (783) had impressive first round scores among the field of 64 bowlers. The second shift with 64 more bowlers in the sold-out tournament bowled later Tuesday.

The second night of qualifying will be Wednesday, and then the field will be cut to 32 for match play, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. After three nights of match play, the Obenauer will wind up with the championship finals Sunday.

Jack Jurek, the winner in 2019 when the Obenauer was last held, bowled in Tuesday’s second squad.

