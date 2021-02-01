Morgan Walsh wins top division in WNY Queens bowling

Morgan Walsh celebrated her 24th birthday a week early on Sunday by winning the Division 1 championship of the annual Western New York Queens tournament hosted by the Greater Buffalo USBC Association at AMF Lancaster Lanes.

Walsh, who bowled on two sectional championship teams at Maryvale High and in college at Fairleigh Dickinson and Medaille, defeated Sarah Germano, 245-233, in the final stepladder match to win her first title. She qualified third and finished third in 2020.

She was also high qualifier with a 951 pinfall for four games to earn the top spot on the stepladder.

In Division 2, Nicole Wojciechowski triumphed over No. 1 qualifier Carly Brady, 214-212, in the final. Brady shot 863 to lead the qualifying round.

Taylor Just, who was a Junior Queens winner a year ago, took the Division 3 crown with a 204-168 triumph over Patricia Schultz. Just was high qualifier with 780.