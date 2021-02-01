 Skip to main content
Morgan Walsh wins top division in WNY Queens bowling
Morgan Walsh celebrated her 24th birthday a week early on Sunday by winning the Division 1 championship of the annual Western New York Queens tournament hosted by the Greater Buffalo USBC Association at AMF Lancaster Lanes.

Walsh, who bowled on two sectional championship teams at Maryvale High and in college at Fairleigh Dickinson and Medaille, defeated Sarah Germano, 245-233, in the final stepladder match to win her first title. She qualified third and finished third in 2020.

She was also high qualifier with a 951 pinfall for four games to earn the top spot on the stepladder.

In Division 2, Nicole Wojciechowski triumphed over No. 1 qualifier Carly Brady, 214-212, in the final. Brady shot 863 to lead the qualifying round.

Taylor Just, who was a Junior Queens winner a year ago, took the Division 3 crown with a 204-168 triumph over Patricia Schultz. Just was high qualifier with 780.

For the second year, there was a Queens Youth competition in two divisions. Sarah D'Angelo of Clarence, who was a Section VI All-Star two years ago, won Division 1 over Kaelynn Weber, a sophomore at Kenmore East who also was a Section VI All-Star two seasons ago. D'Angelo shot 202. Thea Nahrebeski, an eighth grader from Orchard Park, won the Youth Division 2 over Sarah Zulick, bowling 212 in the final.

Jack Jurek's Bowler's Choice Pro Shop and EMS Financial were sponsors of the tournament, which was first held in its present format in 2000 and won six times by Liz Johnson. 

