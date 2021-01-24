Liz Johnson is top qualifier for PWBA Hall of Fame Classic

Liz Johnson of Niagara Falls is the top qualifier in the field of 24 bowlers going into Monday's round-robin match play of the PWBA Hall of Fame Classic at the International Training and Research Center in Arlington, Texas.

The Hall of Fame Classic is the third of three PWBA national tour events in the PWBA Kickoff Classic Weekend at the ITRC in Arlington. It's the first national PWBA competition since September 2019. The 2020 PWBA Tour season was canceled due to Covid-19.

Johnson, a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer, finished 14th, failing to make the cut to match play for the PWBA Bowlers Journal Classic, the opening event of the Kickoff Classic. However, on Friday the 24-time PWBA Tour champion averaged almost 244 over nine games to pace the 36-player field in the qualifying round for the second Kickoff event, the PWBA ITRC Classic. Her 2,194 total pinfall was high enough to make her the top qualifier for the Hall of Fame Classic.

"I came in today with a new outlook," Johnson said after Friday's ITRC round. "Everything I did today seemed like the right thing. I took advantage of the breaks and never looked back. I haven't been that focused in a long time. Honestly, I haven't had scores like that since, like, 1999. It showed me I absolutely still belong out here doing what I love."