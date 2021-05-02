Liz Johnson bowls 300 game, wins 25th title on PWBA Tour

A day before her 47th birthday, Liz Johnson of Niagara Falls earned a long-awaited gift as she put together an unforgettable performance Saturday to win her 25th Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour title at the PWBA Lincoln Open.
Johnson collected three victories in the stepladder finals at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Neb., averaging 261, including a 300 game in the semifinal and a 238-213 victory over Kelly Kulick of Union, N.J., in the title match.
The 10-time major champion earned $10,000 for the win, and a $10,000 bonus from Go Bowling for rolling a perfect game during the stepladder finals.
“This is probably the best birthday present I’ve ever had,” said Johnson, a United States Bowling Congress Hall of Famer. “I couldn’t ask for a better present, and this is one I’ll never forget.”
Johnson held a slight advantage in the final through seven frames before Kulick faced a 7-10 split in the eighth frame, giving Johnson a 25-pin lead.
Needing eight pins in two shots to secure the win in the final frame, Johnson rolled a strike to claim her first title since the 2018 Nationwide PWBA Columbus Open.
The win moves Johnson into a tie for fourth place on the PWBA’s all-time titles list, joining Patty Costello and Tish Johnson. Lisa Wagner tops the list with 32, followed by Aleta Sill and Leanne Hulsenberg with 31 and 27 victories, respectively.
In her historic run, Johnson became the first bowler in PWBA history to roll multiple 300 games in championship-round appearances. Her previous 300 in a championship round came in the 2001 Paula Carter Classic.
There have been five perfect games rolled in championship rounds, the last at the 2019 Pepsi PWBA Louisville Open by Ukraine’s Dasha Kovalova. That 300 was against Johnson in the title match.
She credited some adjustments in equipment with helping her in Saturday's victories after the scoring pace slowed in the lane conditions.
“They were brutal earlier today, and after talking to my ball reps, we tried something out,” Johnson said. “I wanted to take a ball and put some surface on it to see how it looked from the outside part of the lane. It was the same ball I had used most of the week, but from different angles. I was fortunate to find the right combination.
“I felt really focused tonight. It was probably the most I’ve been in a long time, and everything kind of fell into place. My mindset was good, I felt great physically and was making the shots I needed. I was very excited to have another chance to shoot 300, and being able to do that and win tonight was absolutely amazing.”
Johnson’s 300 game in the semifinal was against Gazmine Mason of Cranston, R.I., who was making her first championship-round appearance on the national tour after winning a pair of regional titles in 2019 and 2020. Mason rolled 232 in the match.
Saturday’s opening game featured Johnson besting Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, 245-223. Mason and Pluhowsky both bowled on NCAA championship teams at nearby University of Nebraska.
Johnson qualified as the No. 4 seed for the stepladder after rolling 216 in her final qualifying game to jump into the top four. Kulick, who finished third at last week’s PWBA Twin Cities Open and was looking for her seventh PWBA Tour title, earned the top seed by averaging more than 224 for 24 games, finishing with a 5,381 total.
Next on the PWBA Tour will be the Greater Cleveland Open May 6-8 at Yorktown Lanes in Parma Heights, Ohio.