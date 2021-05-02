Liz Johnson bowls 300 game, wins 25th title on PWBA Tour

In her historic run, Johnson became the first bowler in PWBA history to roll multiple 300 games in championship-round appearances. Her previous 300 in a championship round came in the 2001 Paula Carter Classic.

There have been five perfect games rolled in championship rounds, the last at the 2019 Pepsi PWBA Louisville Open by Ukraine’s Dasha Kovalova. That 300 was against Johnson in the title match.

She credited some adjustments in equipment with helping her in Saturday's victories after the scoring pace slowed in the lane conditions.

“They were brutal earlier today, and after talking to my ball reps, we tried something out,” Johnson said. “I wanted to take a ball and put some surface on it to see how it looked from the outside part of the lane. It was the same ball I had used most of the week, but from different angles. I was fortunate to find the right combination.

“I felt really focused tonight. It was probably the most I’ve been in a long time, and everything kind of fell into place. My mindset was good, I felt great physically and was making the shots I needed. I was very excited to have another chance to shoot 300, and being able to do that and win tonight was absolutely amazing.”