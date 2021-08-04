Hamburg Post 527 wins opener at American Legion Northeast Regional

Joseph Reitebach and Alex Dzimian combined on a three-hitter and Hamburg Post 527 made the most of its four hits in winning over Newport, R.I., 5-1, in its opening game in the American Legion Baseball Northeast Regional in Worcester, Mass.

Hamburg, the two-time New York State champion, scored three runs in the third inning against losing pitcher Caleb Leys with the benefit of only one hit and added two more in the sixth, again with just one hit. Newport pitchers walked two batters in the inning and three of the four ended up scoring.

The winners were credited with only one run batted in, a two-base hit by Dzimian (St.Francis/ D'Youville) that followed a one-out walk to Santino Turello (St. Joe's/Ithaca) in the third. Dzimian and Jack Duffek (Orchard Park/Allegheny College) also scored in the inning on wild pitches.

Connor Kiefer (City Honors) had the only Hamburg hit in the sixth. Runs by Aidan Brunner and Bryce Schreiner crossed, however, on a walk, fielder's choice, a wild pitch and a throwing error by the Newport shortstop.