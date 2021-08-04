Hamburg Post 527 wins opener at American Legion Northeast Regional

Joseph Reitebach and Alex Dzimian combined on a three-hitter and Hamburg Post 527 made the most of its four hits in winning over Newport, R.I., 5-1, in its opening game in the American Legion Baseball Northeast Regional in Worcester, Mass.
Hamburg, the two-time New York State champion, scored three runs in the third inning against losing pitcher Caleb Leys with the benefit of only one hit and added two more in the sixth, again with just one hit. Newport pitchers walked two batters in the inning and three of the four ended up scoring.
The winners were credited with only one run batted in, a two-base hit by Dzimian (St.Francis/ D'Youville) that followed a one-out walk to Santino Turello (St. Joe's/Ithaca) in the third. Dzimian and Jack Duffek (Orchard Park/Allegheny College) also scored in the inning on wild pitches.
Connor Kiefer (City Honors) had the only Hamburg hit in the sixth. Runs by Aidan Brunner and Bryce Schreiner crossed, however, on a walk, fielder's choice, a wild pitch and a throwing error by the Newport shortstop.
Reitebach (Hamburg/Gannon) shut out Newport for six innings on two hits, both singles by shortstop Timothy McGuire. Reitebach retired 14 of the 15 batters he faced from the first until he issued a walk to lead off the sixth. Dzimian took over for the bottom of the seventh and gave up a two-out walk to Will Pierce and a double to Owen Malone before striking out the No. 9 batter, Christopher Bulk, to end it.
Hamburg will move on to take on the winner of Wednesday's game between Beverly, Mass., and Bangor, Maine, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the College of the Holy Cross' historic Fitton Field.
The Hamburg-Newport encounter was the first of four opening day games in the regional.
In the National Amateur Baseball Federation (NABF) Charles Blackburn Major World Series in Battle Creek, Mich., Buffalo Diesel was scheduled to face St. John's Leftys of Pittsburgh to open the tournament at 4:30 p.m. in C.O. Brown Stadium.
Buffalo Diesel will face Battle Creek Merchants at 7 p.m. Thursday at C.O. Brown and the Berea, Ohio, Blue Sox at 2 p.m. on Friday at Nichols.
Elimination play for eight of the 16 teams that survive pool play will begin Friday.
Winless in two pool play games so far, All-In Sports of Cheektowaga was scheduled to face Johnstown-Paul Carpenter (2-0) on Wednesday night in the AAABA World Series in Johnstown, Pa. All-In has fallen to Altoona-Cumming Motors (1-1) and New Brunswick, N.J., Matrix (1-1) in its two Pool D games so far.
Buffalo Muny AAA champion Team Deb will play its first games Thursday, facing GS (Garden State) Surge of Hillsdale, N.J., at 11 a.m. in Nichols Stadium and the Lombard, Ill., Orioles at 4 p.m. in the same venue. The third of Team Deb's three games in pool play will be at noon Friday against Detroit Jetbox at C.O. Brown.