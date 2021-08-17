 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greater Buffalo bowling association to host 53rd 'Kick-Off Tournament,' present awards
0 comments

Greater Buffalo bowling association to host 53rd 'Kick-Off Tournament,' present awards

Support this work for $1 a month
57th George A. Obenauer Masters bowling tournament (copy)

Kevin Bienko was the runner-up at the 57th George A. Obenauer Masters bowling tournament at Kenmore Lanes in May.

 Robert Kirkham

Greater Buffalo USBC Association Bowler of the Year award winners will be honored in ceremonies Thursday at Transit Lanes in Williamsville before the 53rd "Kick-Off Tournament."

Kevin Bienko (men), Carrie Racsumberger (women), Cameron Stark (youth boys) and Sarah D'Angelo (youth girls) will be presented their awards at 6:45 p.m.

Bienko, the USBC Open All-Events winner, was runner-up in the George A. Obenauer Masters Tournament and was second in the association with a 242.28 average. Racsumberger, a member of the New York State Tournament championship team, was first in scratch singles, scratch combine, scratch doubles, scratch all-events and on the scratch championship team in the GBUSBC Women's tournament.

Stark had a composite average of 216.83 to lead youth boys in the GBUSBC and had a 218.27 high average for youth males.

D'Angelo had a composite average of 210 to lead all youth female in the association and averaged 223 in leading Clarence High to a 12-0 record in the ECIC Large Schools division. She was the Division 1 winner of the Youth WNY Queens Tournament. She has already departed for college and her mother will accept her award. 

The Kick-Off Tournament, an invitation-only event with no entry fees and no prize money, will be held in three divisions – men's scratch, women's scratch and handicap. Each of the 85 bowlers will bowl a two-game qualifier. The top eight in each division will advance to match play.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News