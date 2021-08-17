Greater Buffalo bowling association to host 53rd 'Kick-Off Tournament,' present awards

Greater Buffalo USBC Association Bowler of the Year award winners will be honored in ceremonies Thursday at Transit Lanes in Williamsville before the 53rd "Kick-Off Tournament."

Kevin Bienko (men), Carrie Racsumberger (women), Cameron Stark (youth boys) and Sarah D'Angelo (youth girls) will be presented their awards at 6:45 p.m.

Bienko, the USBC Open All-Events winner, was runner-up in the George A. Obenauer Masters Tournament and was second in the association with a 242.28 average. Racsumberger, a member of the New York State Tournament championship team, was first in scratch singles, scratch combine, scratch doubles, scratch all-events and on the scratch championship team in the GBUSBC Women's tournament.

Stark had a composite average of 216.83 to lead youth boys in the GBUSBC and had a 218.27 high average for youth males.

D'Angelo had a composite average of 210 to lead all youth female in the association and averaged 223 in leading Clarence High to a 12-0 record in the ECIC Large Schools division. She was the Division 1 winner of the Youth WNY Queens Tournament. She has already departed for college and her mother will accept her award.

The Kick-Off Tournament, an invitation-only event with no entry fees and no prize money, will be held in three divisions – men's scratch, women's scratch and handicap. Each of the 85 bowlers will bowl a two-game qualifier. The top eight in each division will advance to match play.

