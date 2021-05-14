 Skip to main content
Dolan three other former winners go to 2-0 in Obenauer bowling matches
Obenauer bowling (copy)

Tony Dolan won the Obenauer in 2015. 

Top qualifier Tony Dolan of West Seneca and three other former champions were undefeated Friday night after the early matches in the winners bracket of the 57th George A. Obenauer Masters bowling tournament at Kenmore Lanes.

Dolan won his second straight match in the double-elimination tournament,  defeating Jason Ciliberto of Gasport, 580-523.

Other past Obenauer champions to go to 2-0 in the tournament were Kevin Bienko of Kenmore, Pat Brick of Buffalo and three-time former champion Mike Hanes of Niagara Falls.

Hanes had the closest call, edging Andy Ochal of Kenmore, 619-618. Bienko topped Chad Mee of Hamburg, 645-551 and Brick outscored Jeff Biddlecom of West Seneca, 648-610 in their three-games total pinfall match.’

Andrew Herbert of Orchard Park had the high set (689) and high game (257) of the round in his victory over Ryan Reese of Buffalo (520).

Eight elimination bracket matches followed the early winners bracket matches followed by more matches in each bracket to set up Saturday night’s matches. Bracket finals will be Sunday with the championship match at about 3 p.m.

