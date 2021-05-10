Defending champ Jack Jurek, eight other former winners in Obenauer Masters

Defending champion Jack Jurek and eight other former winners will be in the sold-out field of 128 bowlers who will begin play Tuesday in the 57th George A. Obenauer Masters tournament at Kenmore Lanes.
Jurek, former PBA Tour regular, won his second Obenauer title in 2019, the last time it was held. Last year's version was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jurek also won in 1999 and was a three-time runner-up and won the Pete Parisi award as the high qualifier three times.
In all, the nine former champions in the field have accounted for 13 Masters victories. The former champions entered are Tony Verdi (1972), Mike Hanes (1979, 1985, 2005), Mike Faliero Jr. (1990, 2007), Pat Brick (2004), Mike Zarcone (2014), Tony Dolan (2015), Kevin Bienko (2017) and Dana Voytovich (2018).
Besides Jurek, Faliero and Zarcone also have finished second in Buffalo's most prestigious bowling competition, which was first held in 1964 and played continuously until last year.
Bill Truman, Gary Kinyon, Ray Bellet, Frank Cascio, Jason Ciliberto, Mike Mallwitz, Tom Sorce, Frank Bellavia Jr. and Pete Zmozynski are past runners-up entered. Among the Parisi Award winners entered are Terry Kuhn, Chad Mee, Andy Rettig as well as Brick, Faliero and Bellavia.
The most dramatic finish to the Obie was in 2015 when a one-ball rolloff was needed to decide the title between Dolan and Pete Zmozynski of Depew. Dolan won, 9-7, for the championship.
Each bowler will bowl eight qualifying games, four Tuesday and four Wednesday, in the scratch competition to determine the 32-bowler field for double-elimination match play, which begins Thursday. Match play will continue Friday and Saturday. Final matches in the winners and elimination brackets will be Sunday starting at 1 p.m. The championship final match or matches will be at approximately 3 p.m.
Women's professional tour star Liz Johnson, who won the tournament in 2009 and was runner-up to Joe Ciccone in 2013, is not entered. Morgan Walsh is the lone female entrant this year.
Among the younger bowlers in the field is Mike Weber of the Town of Tonawanda. Weber, who bowled at St. Joe's, is completing his freshman year at Lawrence Tech in Michigan, where he made first team NAIA All-America and NAIA Rookie of the Year honors. Past winners include recent high school and collegiate stars Bienko and Voytovich.
There are no spectator restrictions, but masks and social distancing will be in effect.