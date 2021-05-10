Defending champ Jack Jurek, eight other former winners in Obenauer Masters

Defending champion Jack Jurek and eight other former winners will be in the sold-out field of 128 bowlers who will begin play Tuesday in the 57th George A. Obenauer Masters tournament at Kenmore Lanes.

Jurek, former PBA Tour regular, won his second Obenauer title in 2019, the last time it was held. Last year's version was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jurek also won in 1999 and was a three-time runner-up and won the Pete Parisi award as the high qualifier three times.

In all, the nine former champions in the field have accounted for 13 Masters victories. The former champions entered are Tony Verdi (1972), Mike Hanes (1979, 1985, 2005), Mike Faliero Jr. (1990, 2007), Pat Brick (2004), Mike Zarcone (2014), Tony Dolan (2015), Kevin Bienko (2017) and Dana Voytovich (2018).

Besides Jurek, Faliero and Zarcone also have finished second in Buffalo's most prestigious bowling competition, which was first held in 1964 and played continuously until last year.

Bill Truman, Gary Kinyon, Ray Bellet, Frank Cascio, Jason Ciliberto, Mike Mallwitz, Tom Sorce, Frank Bellavia Jr. and Pete Zmozynski are past runners-up entered. Among the Parisi Award winners entered are Terry Kuhn, Chad Mee, Andy Rettig as well as Brick, Faliero and Bellavia.