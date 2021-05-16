Dave Kirsch rallies to defeat Kevin Bienko in Obenauer title match

Kirsch closed the third game of the final match with four strikes in frames No. 8 through 10, while Bienko was posting two spares, a strike and an open frame. It was a startling turn of events.

"The last two shots were the most exciting of the day," Kirsch said. "I finally found a shot I had confidence in."

Greater Buffalo USBC veterans remember Kirsch as a young bowler at Sheridan Lanes in the 1970s. Despite a lackluster career, Kirsch suddenly developed the confidence in his game to spend $135 to enter the Obenauer for the first time five years ago and even spend the entry fee and transportation costs to go to Reno, Nev., to enter the USBC Masters earlier this year, one of the sport's four major championships.

"I didn't qualify, but I learned a lot about bowling there in tough conditions," Kirsch said Sunday.

Why take a shot?

"I had been bowling good," was the simple answer from Kirsch, who bowls regularly in two leagues, including one for seniors. He attributed the improvement in his game to experience and a change to better equipment from Jim Reese's Pro Shop at AMF Lancaster Lanes.