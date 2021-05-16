Dave Kirsch rallies to defeat Kevin Bienko in Obenauer title match

It looked for a while as though veteran former pro Mike Hanes would be the feel-good story of the 57th George A. Obenauer Masters Bowling Championship tournament at Kenmore Lanes.
It turned out to be a left-hander Dave Kirsch, 53, a grandfather from North Collins.
Kirsch, a soft-spoken bowling late-bloomer, rallied from a 30-pin deficit to defeat former champion Kevin Bienko of Kenmore 656-621 to win his first Obenauer, the $2,000 first-prize check and a paid entry to the 2022 USBC Masters Tournament.
At age, 66, Hanes was challenging for his fourth Obenauer championship before he was eliminated Saturday, spoiling a popular narrative among the Western New York bowling community.
Enter Kirsch, an unsung electrical engineer for Astronics in East Aurora. First, he edged former champion Pat Brick of Buffalo 534-533 in the final of the winners bracket Sunday while Bienko was eliminating Pete Zmozynski of Depew 621-567 and then Brick 630-537.
Bienko then staved off elimination in the first match of the final round, 670-586, over Kirsch, who appeared to be wilting after six days of competition and four days of match-play. Bienko had outscored Kirsch in five straight games until the final match of the day.
But it was the 25-year-old Bienko who faded, not Kirsch.
Kirsch closed the third game of the final match with four strikes in frames No. 8 through 10, while Bienko was posting two spares, a strike and an open frame. It was a startling turn of events.
"The last two shots were the most exciting of the day," Kirsch said. "I finally found a shot I had confidence in."
Greater Buffalo USBC veterans remember Kirsch as a young bowler at Sheridan Lanes in the 1970s. Despite a lackluster career, Kirsch suddenly developed the confidence in his game to spend $135 to enter the Obenauer for the first time five years ago and even spend the entry fee and transportation costs to go to Reno, Nev., to enter the USBC Masters earlier this year, one of the sport's four major championships.
"I didn't qualify, but I learned a lot about bowling there in tough conditions," Kirsch said Sunday.
Why take a shot?
"I had been bowling good," was the simple answer from Kirsch, who bowls regularly in two leagues, including one for seniors. He attributed the improvement in his game to experience and a change to better equipment from Jim Reese's Pro Shop at AMF Lancaster Lanes.
Kirsch is a West Seneca West graduate and received his degree in electrical engineering from the University at Buffalo in 1989. He did not bowl in high school.
"I wish I had now, because it would have been fun," he said.
But not as much fun as Sunday, which was easily the highlight of his bowling career.
Kirsch was outscored 245-216, 225-206 and 200-165 by Bienko in the first match of the final. Then it was 236-231 and 230-205 before things suddenly turned. Kirsch wiped out the deficit with a 222-155 count in the final match.
"I wasn't giving up, Kirsch said. "It was 30 pins, but I knew I still had a chance to win."
He was right.