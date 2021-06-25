Coed recreational tennis league coming to Buffalo as part of USTA program

A coed recreational tennis league is scheduled to debut July 7 in the Buffalo area in partnership with Game On! Buffalo and the United States Tennis Association.

The USTA Social Tennis League runs through Sept. 8 each Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga.

Other leagues are being started by the USTA throughout the Eastern Section, including all of New York and Northern New Jersey, along with in Boston, the District of Columbia and Atlanta.

After more than a year in which the pandemic kept people inside, the USTA is emphasizing the social aspects of the game.

“Tennis is a wonderful social sport for players of all ages and we really want to highlight that,” said Lynn Buffamonti, the USTA Eastern Section’s manager of adult competition. “Buffalo is the perfect partner. We try to keep everything casual with less pressure and a low-cost environment.

Buffamonti said the goal was to create more opportunities, especially for new players. According to the Physical Activity Council’s annual participation report, the number of tennis players increased 22% in 2020 and more than three million people played for the first time.