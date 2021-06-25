Coed recreational tennis league coming to Buffalo as part of USTA program

A coed recreational tennis league is scheduled to debut July 7 in the Buffalo area in partnership with Game On! Buffalo and the United States Tennis Association.
The USTA Social Tennis League runs through Sept. 8 each Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga.
Other leagues are being started by the USTA throughout the Eastern Section, including all of New York and Northern New Jersey, along with in Boston, the District of Columbia and Atlanta.
After more than a year in which the pandemic kept people inside, the USTA is emphasizing the social aspects of the game.
“Tennis is a wonderful social sport for players of all ages and we really want to highlight that,” said Lynn Buffamonti, the USTA Eastern Section’s manager of adult competition. “Buffalo is the perfect partner. We try to keep everything casual with less pressure and a low-cost environment.
Buffamonti said the goal was to create more opportunities, especially for new players. According to the Physical Activity Council’s annual participation report, the number of tennis players increased 22% in 2020 and more than three million people played for the first time.
“In creating this league, we really wanted to provide an outlet for players playing tennis in Buffalo to come out and try tennis again,” she said. “We also want players to support the friendly competition that the sport provides. We guarantee that players of all levels will have a wonderful time meeting new players at all levels, including beginners.”
The cost is a bargain at $75 for the whole season. The first two weeks feature tips from local tennis pro Joe Vizzi, and players will be matched up in 15-20 minute games in order to get to know each other and for the staff to assess each player’s ability. After the first two weeks, the league takes shape with a schedule. League play will follow the Fast 4 style that is popular among recreational players.
Whoever wins four games first wins the set. If the score is tied at 3-3, players go to a tiebreaker to determine the winner. If a set is tied after the first two games, the players proceed to a tiebreaker. There is no advantage scoring; if a game reaches deuce, it goes to a sudden death point to determine the winner.
Registration includes eight regular season games. All teams make the playoffs. Prizes are at stake and players get access to an app to track schedules, scores and standings.
Teams are made up of two players – one male and one female – and they will play singles or doubles based on the demand and number of teams. Players may sign up as a team or as individuals and be paired with another individual player. The league is open to players who are 18 years old by June 30. Registration will remain open through July 21.
To register and for additional information, visit gameonbuffalo.com and click tennis on the home page.