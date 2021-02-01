 Skip to main content
Clarence shooter wins gold, bronze in Jamestown matches
Alexis Kirk 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Alexis Kirk, a former state high school air rifle individual champion, took home gold and bronze medals from the Civilian Marksmanship Program's Winter Home Range Series held last weekend in Jamestown.

A 2020 Clarence graduate who competed with undefeated teams there, she topped a field of 13 with a score of 611.2 (588 without added decimal points) for 60 shots in the standing air rifle portion. She was third in the three-position small bore (.22 caliber) match.

Two present Clarence High team members scored well. Senior Wyatt Belanger was fourth in air rifle and eighth in small bore. His brother, Ryan, a freshman, was 10th in his first rifle competition.

