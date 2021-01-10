Clarence shooter tops Junior Olympic Qualifier again

Alexis Kirk of Clarence Center swept the 2021 Junior Olympic Qualifier for the third consecutive year in Jamestown on Saturday to earn an invitation to the National Olympic Shooting Championships for the second year in a row. The championships can lead to a berth on the U.S. Olympic shooting team. Last year's championships were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which deprived the 2020 Clarence High School graduate of a chance to compete in the national event.
She posted a personal best score of 581 out of 600 in the 60 shot standing air rifle event.
Kirk also topped the field with a small bore (.22 caliber) score of 567, slightly under the score needed for an automatic invitation to the championships. Another qualifier to determine the New York State champion will be held in February.