Clarence shooter tops Junior Olympic Qualifier again

Alexis Kirk of Clarence Center swept the 2021 Junior Olympic Qualifier for the third consecutive year in Jamestown on Saturday to earn an invitation to the National Olympic Shooting Championships for the second year in a row. The championships can lead to a berth on the U.S. Olympic shooting team. Last year's championships were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which deprived the 2020 Clarence High School graduate of a chance to compete in the national event.