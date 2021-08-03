All-In Sports falls at All-American Amateur Baseball Association World Series

New Brunswick (N.J.) erupted for eight runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-0 lead and handed All-In Sports an 11-7 loss in the second day of pool play in the All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) World Series on Tuesday in Johnstown, Pa.

The loss dropped the Buffalo Firefighters AAABA representative to 0-2, diminishing any hopes that All-In will be able to advance to the first round of elimination play Thursday. Matrix is 1-1. The two other teams in Pool D, Altoona-Cumming Motors (1-0) and Johnstown-Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors (1-0), faced each other in the night game on Tuesday at Point Stadium. Two teams from each of the four pools will move on to the knockout stage.

All-In Sports starter Corey Desiderio (Maryvale/Eric CC) pitched effectively until he could not get through the sixth. Dylan Moorhouse (Williamsville East/ECC) got the final out in the sixth and closed it out, but the damage was done. Matrix added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth after All-In had closed to 9-6. Steve Yellin and Gianni Scotto had three hits each, and Justin Scotto drove in four runs for New Brunswick.

Michael Stellrecht (Williamsville East) had three of the nine Buffalo hits. Five errors by All-In helped Matrix, which finished with 13 hits. Winning pitcher Joe Carrea struck out six.