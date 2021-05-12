66-year-old Mike Hanes leads Obenauer bowling championships; Jack Jurek out

Mike Hanes of Niagara Falls won the last of his three Obenauer Masters championships at age 50 in 2005. The former pro and the proprietor of a golf shop at the Tonawanda Bowling Center is still at it.

The 66-year-old Hanes shot a 914 with two high games of 237 and one 236 to take the first-round qualifying lead with a 914 total for four games in the 57th Obenauer on Tuesday night at Kenmore Lanes. Hanes won his first two Masters titles in 1979 and 1985.

Two other former Obie champions were second and third. Pat Brick, who won one year before Hanes' last title in 2004, was second at 248-898. Tony Dolan of West Seneca, who won in 2015 on a one-ball roll-off, was third with 238-869.

All three bowled in the late squad on Tuesday. They will bowl the first shift at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Andy Ochal of Kenmore, who led the early squad on Tuesday with 858, ended the night in sixth place, three pins ahead of Andrew Herbert of Orchard Park who shot 257-855 in the early shift.

High game of the first qualifying round was a 287 by Robby Snyder of Depew, who had a 774 total for 42nd place.