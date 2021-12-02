Rashard Perry has been more powerful than a locomotive for Bennett football

Bennett gets the win that matters most, takes down McQuaid to reach Class AA state semi Section VI champion Bennett defeated its Section V counterpart, 26-14, to earn a spot in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals for the first time.

Rashard was selected as one of the top linemen at the Florida Gators camp during the summer. It was there where special assistant to the Gators, former Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni, pulled him to the side and taught Perry the windshield wiper/sweep technique. The defensive lineman uses his arms in a windshield wiper motion with one hand in on the lineman’s chest and the other on the outside shoulder. In one quick motion while rushing, the lineman throws the offensive blocker’s elbows to the side and pushes him out of the way.

Until this season, Perry, who earned second team All-Western New York honors as a sophomore, had utilized mostly the bull-rush or swim move.

“This windshield wiper move has taken his game to another level,” McDuffie said.

Rashard has taken his game to another level during the postseason, as he recorded three sacks and completely disrupted plays before they could develop during Bennett’s win over McQuaid in the Far West regional game. He delivered an encore performance Saturday in a 38-0 rout of Cicero-North Syracuse. He had three sacks and 10 tackles, of which six were for loss.