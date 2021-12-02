Rashard Perry has been more powerful than a locomotive for Bennett football

Bennett has a football player referred to by teammates as Superman.
His name is Jason Gwan.
Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie is back in Buffalo this week to support the Bennett Tigers in their quest to win the state Class AA championship.
Surprisingly, that nickname doesn’t belong to the team’s most dominant two-way lineman and matchup nightmare, junior Rashard Perry. He admits he has no nickname, while Gwan, who lines up next to Perry, has been going by his moniker since youth football.
Nicknames aside, Perry has been performing like a locomotive for the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound lad who has muscles layered upon muscles has leapt over potential blockers in a single bound. When leaping isn’t necessary to get to the ball carrier, Perry has relied upon several different pass-rushing moves that have completely disrupted opposing offenses during a playoff run for the books by Bennett.
Perry, the state leader in sacks, and the Bennett Tigers (11-1) hope that continues Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Syracuse. They face unbeaten Section I champion Carmel (12-0) for the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class AA championship at the Carrier Dome.
The Bennett Tigers concluded a busy week by crushing Section III champion and host Cicero-North Syracuse 38-0.
It’s Bennett’s first trip to the state final in football, as it attempts to become just the second Buffalo Public Schools program to win a NYSPHSAA championship.
South Park won the state Class A crown in 2015. The last Section VI champion to win in Class AA was Jamestown in 2014.
Not to add more pressure to the Tigers, but they are Western New York’s final hope of winning a state championship.
The last time the area went without one of its high school teams winning a state title in either the public or Catholic postseason tournament was 2010. There were no state tournaments during the Fall II 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
One thing has been evident during this postseason run by the Tigers, the humble and hardworking Perry has dialed it up more than a couple notches.
Lewis’ latest pick-six in Tuesday’s 26-14 win over McQuaid helped the Tigers secure a spot into Saturday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA semifinal.
He starts at left guard and is one of the reasons Bennett has been able rush the ball down opponents’ throats to the tune of 379 yards per game. The Tigers average 457.1 yards per game. Senior running back Dominac Allen has averaged 234 yards rushing the past three games.
Think that’s making an impact? Flip to the other side of the ball.
Perry has increased his state-leading sack total to 23. He leads Bennett in tackles with 111 and tackles for loss with 24.
“The kid works harder than anybody else, day in and day out,” Tigers coach Steve McDuffie said. “He’s been dedicated to the weight room and what he needs to do in practice. He’s the type of young man who wants to know what he can do better.”
Perry has been improving since joining the team as an eighth-grader during the Tigers’ run to the Class AA title game 2018. (They lost that year to Lancaster, part of the Legends’ run of five straight championship game wins. Perry and the current group of Tigers ended Lancaster’s reign three weeks ago.) That’s when one of his older brothers, D’Jae, shined at running back – earning the first of two straight first team All-Western New York honors.
Dominac Allen played the role of hero for the Tigers, rushing for a game-high 322 yards on 32 carries a scoring a touchdown in Bennett's 14-10 victory over Lancaster.
But it’s another older brother that Rashard has used as a blueprint with his own development – former University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajun and Burgard High standout Kevon Perry. McDuffie has memories of game-planning for him – but they are not fond ones.
“Kevon was a senior when (my son) Isaiah was a freshman,” McDuffie said. “Kevon was the only kid since I’ve been coaching high school football … we couldn’t block him. He was that good. You could tell he spent a whole lot of time with Rashard in the backyard. … He’s a great role model for his younger brother.”
Rashard wanted to honor Kevon by wearing a number in the 90s but can’t since he plays offensive line. Instead, he wears No. 72, the same number as his father. Rashard has brought honor to the family’s legacy at the defensive tackle position.
“He’s been a real big influence on my life,” Rashard said of Kevon. “All of my moves and all that, I just watched him play and watch his huddle footage. … He definitely taught me the ins and outs of the game. When I was younger, I didn’t know what he was talking about, but now I know exactly what he wants me to do. … As soon as I saw what he was doing on the field inspired me to play.”
Rashard, who has an amazing quick first step off the snap, may have been influenced by Kevon to play the game, but everything he’s achieved has been because of his own relentless work ethic in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom.
Section VI champion Bennett defeated its Section V counterpart, 26-14, to earn a spot in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals for the first time.
Rashard was selected as one of the top linemen at the Florida Gators camp during the summer. It was there where special assistant to the Gators, former Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni, pulled him to the side and taught Perry the windshield wiper/sweep technique. The defensive lineman uses his arms in a windshield wiper motion with one hand in on the lineman’s chest and the other on the outside shoulder. In one quick motion while rushing, the lineman throws the offensive blocker’s elbows to the side and pushes him out of the way.
Until this season, Perry, who earned second team All-Western New York honors as a sophomore, had utilized mostly the bull-rush or swim move.
“This windshield wiper move has taken his game to another level,” McDuffie said.
Rashard has taken his game to another level during the postseason, as he recorded three sacks and completely disrupted plays before they could develop during Bennett’s win over McQuaid in the Far West regional game. He delivered an encore performance Saturday in a 38-0 rout of Cicero-North Syracuse. He had three sacks and 10 tackles, of which six were for loss.
“He has just been a beast,” said Tom Prince of WNY Athletics, who has called each of Bennett’s last three playoff games. “You can see even when they were playing C-NS and McQuaid the week before … when they give Perry a break when he was on defense it’d usually be why they were deep in their own territory. The minute the big run happened, as long as it wasn’t a touchdown, Perry would come back in the game and it would stop. That’s a true testament on how dominant he’s been on the defensive side of the ball.”
Bennett defeated Orchard Park, 70-20, on Friday night at All High Stadium in Class AA.
Can Perry keep it up? The beauty about Bennett’s defensive line is that it can get pressure and be disruptive with just four rushers. Gwan – er, Superman – has 38 tackles and 8.0 sacks. Delshon Taylor (50 tackles, 4.0 sacks) and Adrian Anderson (44 tackles, 3.0 sacks) also have proven to be a handful through the season. Remember, their job is to tie up blockers so that the linebackers can make plays. They’ve done that and a whole lot more.
Perry and Co. want to keep that going in what figures to be their biggest test of the season.
“This has been a fantastic year for everybody. It’s been great,” Perry said. “Everyone has to be in peak condition. Nobody gets tired on this field. We want to keep going at them.”