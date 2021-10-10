Ransomville's Billy Quarantillo signs contract extension with UFC

Ransomville native Billy Quarantillo has signed a contract extension with UFC for his next four fights, including a Nov. 6 bout against Shane Burgos at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.

Quarantillo, now based in Tampa, is 16-3 overall with seven knockouts, and 4-1 since signing with UFC after appearing on the third season of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019.

A 32-year-old featherweight known as “Billy Q,” he got his start by taking jiu jitsu classes in Lewiston with Ken Blazick toward the end of his sophomore year at Niagara County Community College in 2009 and quickly moved to WNY MMA. He relocated to Florida shortly after his first amateur bout in mid-2010 to train with former UFC fighter Matt Arroyo.

His parents still live in Western New York.

“It means the world to me to be part of the UFC,” he said Sunday. “This extension gives me more validation that I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I would say maybe 1% of MMA fighters make it to the UFC, and to be 4-1 with three finishes and having my next fight at MSG, I’m in an incredible position and now is the time to capitalize on it.”