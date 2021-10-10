 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ransomville's Billy Quarantillo signs contract extension with UFC
0 comments

Ransomville's Billy Quarantillo signs contract extension with UFC

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
UFC Fight Night: Quarantillo v Kilburn

Billy Quarantillo celebrates his submission victory over Jacob Kilburn in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event in December 2019. 

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Ransomville native Billy Quarantillo has signed a contract extension with UFC for his next four fights, including a Nov. 6 bout against Shane Burgos at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden.

Quarantillo, now based in Tampa, is 16-3 overall with seven knockouts, and 4-1 since signing with UFC after appearing on the third season of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019.

A 32-year-old featherweight known as “Billy Q,” he got his start by taking jiu jitsu classes in Lewiston with Ken Blazick toward the end of his sophomore year at Niagara County Community College in 2009 and quickly moved to WNY MMA. He relocated to Florida shortly after his first amateur bout in mid-2010 to train with former UFC fighter Matt Arroyo.

His parents still live in Western New York.

“It means the world to me to be part of the UFC,” he said Sunday. “This extension gives me more validation that I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I would say maybe 1% of MMA fighters make it to the UFC, and to be 4-1 with three finishes and having my next fight at MSG, I’m in an incredible position and now is the time to capitalize on it.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over the Bills stadium?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar
Football

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar

  • Updated

A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him. In the second video, Meyer is seen sitting in a bar ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News