When Ransomville native Billy Quarantillo came from behind to score a second-round TKO of Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282 in December, his post-fight celebration had two parts.

The first was a punt motion, dedicated to Pat McAfee, the former Colts punter turned talk show host turned wrestler.

He then laid on the mat and began doing snow angels “for my Buffalo people,” he said later.

Quarantillo returns to the cage Saturday at UFC Fight Night 44 at the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Mo., to face Edson Barboza in the featherweight co-main event.

Asked whether his WNY fans should again expect snow angels if he wins, Quarantillo said stay tuned.

“Man, we will see,” he told The News on Wednesday. “They are usually spur of the moment, but I love to put on for my people.”

As is his style, Quarantillo, 34, has no intention of looking for a decision victory and is hoping to create another viral moment.

Max Holloway (23-7) faces Arnold Allen (19-1) in the other half of the co-main event. Preliminaries begin at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+. The main card begins at 8:30 p.m.

“I know it’s cliché, but this is easily the toughest opponent I have ever fought and this is easily the biggest fight of my career,” Quarantillo told reporters in Kansas City on Wednesday. “This fight has the potential to do the most for my career, to get me to that next level, get me an even bigger name down the road and get me that top 15 ranking.”

Quarantillo, known as Billy Q, is now based in Tampa, but his parents continue to live in Ransomville.

He is 5-2 since joining the UFC and aiming for his third win in his last four fights. Barboza, now 37, has lost his last two fights for the first time in his career.

Quarantillo (17-4 overall) called out Barboza (22-11) after beating Hernandez at UFC 282, though, he wasn’t sure Barboza would accept.

“We were talking to the media after the fight and somebody mentioned Edson Barboza and I was like, that would be a great fight,” he said. “Next thing you know I’m calling him out. Next thing you know, here we are. … It’s a huge opportunity, and I’m going to make the most of it.”

Quarantillo noted that Barbosa is a known name to even casual UFC fans and said he used to watch Barbosa’s highlight reel and cheer him on as a fan.

“It’s intimidating watching his highlight reel,” Quarantillo said. “I don’t know that there’s an extra nervousness, though. It’s a UFC fight. It’s a huge fight for me. I think it’s all kinda the same. No matter who I’m stepping in there with, there’s always going to be nerves, there’s always going to be excitement, and there’s always a huge risk, and there’s even a bigger risk going against Edson.”