Ransomville Speedway to open season May 7 with limited fan attendance
Ransomville Speedway to open season May 7 with limited fan attendance

  • Updated
wnyracing0803 ransomville speedway

The action is always fast at Ransomville Speedway. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)

 By BN

Ransomville Speedway announced it will open its season May 7 with fans in the grandstands.

The grandstands will be limited to 20% capacity.

Temperature checks are required upon entering the pits and the grandstands, the track said in a news release. Face coverings are required and the track said it will adhere to the provisions in the state guidelines. 

“We are happy to have fans back in the stands and we are excited to get back to racing,” Ransomville Speedway General Manager Jenn Martin said in a news release.

The 63rd season opener will feature the Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investor’s Services Sportsman, KI-PO Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks, and the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.

