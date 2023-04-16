Ransomville native Billy Quarantillo fell victim to a brutal knee and was knocked out in the first round by Edson Barboza in the featherweight co-main event at UFC Fight Night 44 on Saturday in Kansas City.

Barboza timed the knee strike perfectly as Quarantillo was moving in and hit Quarantillo directly on the chin. Quarantillo went head first into the fencing. Barboza landed one punch before the bout was stopped at 2:35.

FIRST ROUND KO FOR EDSON BARBOZA 🤯 #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/w3DpcsX1RZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 16, 2023

Barboza, 37, broke a two-bout losing streak in moving to 23-11 and is seeking a top 10 opponent for his next bout. He is ranked No. 13.

"I trained this exact move for eight weeks," Barboza said during a post-fight interview. "Please, someone in front of me in the rankings. Guys, Edson Barboza is still alive. Be aware guys. I'm in the best shape of my life. I promise the next one will be much, much better."

Quarantillo, known as Billy Q, is based in Tampa, but his parents and family remain in Western New York.

Qurantillo, 34, fell to 17-5 overall.