Watch Now: Rangers MSG analyst says Sabres 'look like they've quit on their season'

NEW YORK -- Former New York Rangers goalie and current MSG Network analyst Steve Valiquette pulled no punches Tuesday night when asked for a thought or two on the Buffalo Sabres.

He gave five or six of them and they weren't pretty.

Host John Giannone started the post-game segment by saying the game ended the way it had to for the Rangers, with their 3-2 victory in Madison Square Garden.

But Valiquette quickly interjected.

"Not very much pushback from the Sabres either," he said. "I think the Buffalo players should be wearing ski masks on the 15th and 30th of every month (the NHL's paydays) because there's no way you can have that star power and then not have any pushback. I mean, they look like they've quit on their season.

"It's sad to see because Buffalo is one of my favorite cities to travel to, it's close to where I grew up (in suburban Toronto). Unbelievable people there, hard working people. They must have a hard time watching that team play hockey. I mean, there was a lot of selfish one-and-done plays. They didn't make it hard on the Rangers at all."