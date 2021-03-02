 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Rangers MSG analyst says Sabres 'look like they've quit on their season'
Sabres Rangers Hockey

New York Rangers winger Pavel Buchnevich (89) moves in against Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40) and scores in the first minute Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK -- Former New York Rangers goalie and current MSG Network analyst Steve Valiquette pulled no punches Tuesday night when asked for a thought or two on the Buffalo Sabres. 

He gave five or six of them and they weren't pretty.

Host John Giannone started the post-game segment by saying the game ended the way it had to for the Rangers, with their 3-2 victory in Madison Square Garden.

But Valiquette quickly interjected.

"Not very much pushback from the Sabres either," he said. "I think the Buffalo players should be wearing ski masks on the 15th and 30th of every month (the NHL's paydays) because there's no way you can have that star power and then not have any pushback. I mean, they look like they've quit on their season.

"It's sad to see because Buffalo is one of my favorite cities to travel to, it's close to where I grew up (in suburban Toronto). Unbelievable people there, hard working people. They must have a hard time watching that team play hockey. I mean, there was a lot of selfish one-and-done plays. They didn't make it hard on the Rangers at all."

The Sabres outshot the Rangers, 5-3, in a controlled third period and only had one chance at a tying goal, by Sam Reinhart, as Carter Hutton was pulled for an extra attacker on two occasions in the late going.

"The Rangers packed it in in the third period but did Buffalo even make an effort to get into 'the house'? I think they're very easy to play against," Valiquette said. "I think that's a dreadful hockey team. They should be embarrassed."

