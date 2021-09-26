Randolph ends losing streak to CSP

They’re grown used to football success at Randolph Central. However, after four straight losses over the last four seasons to rival CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) and seeing the Wolfpack win the previous two Class D state championships (2018-2019) the Cardinals had the motivation of being the underdog for Saturday’s showdown between the teams.

Coach Brent Brown’s team ended the CSP run in a battle of unbeaten teams, scoring an impressive 22-0 victory at Jack Keeney Community Field in Panama. Randolph was ranked fifth and CSP sixth in the latest WNY small schools poll and both were ranked in the top 10 of the latest state Class D poll.

The Cardinals did it the old-fashioned way, too. They pounded the ball for 287 yards of offense, all but 22 on the ground in winning their fourth game in four starts and second in Class D South. The Cardinals have three league games left in Section VI Federation Class D.

Randolph quarterback Carter Conley attempted only two passes in the game, completing one for 22 to Jaiden Huntington on the Cards’ second touchdown drive which came in the third quarter. All three scores came on short runs at the end of long yard-eating, time-consuming, drives that wore down the CSP defenders.