Randolph ends losing streak to CSP

They’re grown used to football success at Randolph Central. However, after four straight losses over the last four seasons to rival CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) and seeing the Wolfpack win the previous two Class D state championships (2018-2019) the Cardinals had the motivation of being the underdog for Saturday’s showdown between the teams.
Coach Brent Brown’s team ended the CSP run in a battle of unbeaten teams, scoring an impressive 22-0 victory at Jack Keeney Community Field in Panama. Randolph was ranked fifth and CSP sixth in the latest WNY small schools poll and both were ranked in the top 10 of the latest state Class D poll.
The Cardinals did it the old-fashioned way, too. They pounded the ball for 287 yards of offense, all but 22 on the ground in winning their fourth game in four starts and second in Class D South. The Cardinals have three league games left in Section VI Federation Class D.
Randolph quarterback Carter Conley attempted only two passes in the game, completing one for 22 to Jaiden Huntington on the Cards’ second touchdown drive which came in the third quarter. All three scores came on short runs at the end of long yard-eating, time-consuming, drives that wore down the CSP defenders.
“We put together three pretty good drives,” Brown said. “That’s what we like to do. They do a lot of blitzing and sometimes you take a big loss or two. It’s a guessing game and once in a while you can catch them in a blitz and break one and move the chains.”
Junior tailback Xander Hind, running mostly out of the I-formation with fullback Luke Pagett lined up in front of him, scored two Randolph touchdowns. Pagett had the third.
Randolph succeeded on two-point conversion runs by Conley after their first two touchdowns.
Hind, who rushed for 750 yards in the Cardinals’ first three games and had four touchdowns in a league win over Franklinville/Ellicottville, carried 29 times for 178 yards on Saturday. Running powerfully behind Randolph’s big line, Pagett had 75 yards on 17 carries.
“He’s quick and built good,” Brown said of Hind, who is the cousin of Randolph basketball scoring star Tyler Hind, now at Daemen College. “Xander had it tough today. He had to work for his yards because we were missing our center and had to move some guys around in offensive line.”
With last season’s running star John Swabik off to the University of Colorado as a decathlete, Coach Ty Harper’s CSP team attacked through the air mostly. The Wolfpack, which played in Class C South last spring in the 2020 Fall II campaign, put the ball in the air 38 times but had difficulty sustaining an offense against Randolph’s strong pass rush led by Huntington and ballhawkers downfield. The senior tight end and middle linebacker had 10 tackles, a sack and two interceptions.
Olson completed 20 of his 38 attempts for 201 yards.
Pagett had 7.5 tackles and a sack from his strong safety position. Hind and Maverick Adams also had sacks for Randolph against CSP’s senior quarterback Kurtis Olson.
CSP was hampered by the loss to injury of freshman receiving and kick return standout Bryce Hinsdale. He was shaken up making a tackle that most likely saved a touchdown in the second quarter and did not return to the game.
Not only is Hinsdale a receiver and return man, he also is CSP’s kicker and punter.
Saturday’s win left Randolph in good position to host a playoff home game.
“CSP has numbers with three schools so you know they will get better,” said Randolph’s Brown. “I certainly would prefer to get them at home in the playoffs than have to go to Panama to play them again.”
Randolph’s last win over CSP was, 28-7, in an upset win in the 2016 Fed playoffs after losing to the Wolfpack earlier in the season, 41-6.