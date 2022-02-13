Rams dominant defensive tackle Aaron Donald has a chance to build on his individual legacy

LOS ANGELES -- Aaron Donald called the extra week leading up to the Super Bowl a “bonus week.” The Los Angeles Rams' formidable defensive tackle took that time in a way that could spook the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow and their fans.
The more film he watched, the more potential he saw to pounce.
“I feel like I was able to break these guys down to a T,” he said.
In his eight-year career, Donald, 30, has achieved nearly every accolade. Three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in four years. Eight Pro Bowls. Seven All-Pro selections. He’s a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nightmare for opposing offenses and one of the greatest players in league history.
“It’s no secret he’s one of the best players in our game, if not the best,” Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said.
Donald is missing one thing.
“I’ve accomplished a lot in a short amount of time, and one thing that I feel like I'm lacking is being a world champion, so it’d mean a lot to me,” Donald said. “I feel like it'd be a goal that I’ve been chasing and trying to accomplish. I'd be able to check that off and feel like there's nothing in this league that I didn't accomplish that I didn't want to accomplish. It’d mean a lot."
On Sunday, playing at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI, Donald will have the chance to do just that. Three years after the Rams’ last Super Bowl appearance ended in a loss to the New England Patriots, Donald could add a Lombardi Trophy to his already cemented individual legacy.
His 12.5 sacks in the regular season were tied for seventh in the league. Burrow, meanwhile, was sacked 51 times, the most in the NFL. The Bengals' offensive line trying to slow Donald and the Rams is one of the key matchups. In the wild-card round against the Titans, Burrow was sacked nine times.
Still, Donald doesn’t want to use those numbers as predictive.
“You see it, but at the end of the day, every week’s a new game, every game’s a different game,” he said.
Donald knows it doesn’t solely hinge on him. He noted multiple times leading up to the Super Bowl how the November acquisition of Von Miller from the Denver Broncos has freed him up, boosting the defensive line.
“That's every week, every week as a defense lineman, that your mindset,” Donald said. “I feel like if you do that you get your team a better opportunity to make big plays and get off the field. So, it's not just this week – obviously, it's the biggest game of our careers, so we want to go out there and do just that. But that's every week we got that mindset.”
He also assumes the Bengals' offensive line is hearing the questions about their past performances.
“That might amp them up and get them ready, but we’ll be ready, too,” he said. “They’re where they’re at for a reason. Obviously, the guys up front helped do that. They’re playing in the Super Bowl just like I am and just like we are.”
That’s where the film study comes in. Of course, the Bengals have had the same amount of time to get ready to face the Rams, and have been watching all sorts of film, too. But with Donald’s already stratospheric play, his confidence that he’s been able to pick apart the Cincinnati offense could translate to destruction for the Bengals.
“We had an opportunity for two weeks to study these guys and get a good feel for what we need to do to try to have success, as far as the defensive line up front, to have success to put pressure on the quarterback,” he said. “So we still got to perform and I think you know, with the guys we’ve got, the way everybody’s been flying around in practice, everybody's mindset has been locked in. I'm ready.”
Potentially winning a Super Bowl wasn’t always this defined of a dream for Donald. When he was younger, he says he daydreamed less about hoisting the Lombardi, and more just about getting to play on Sundays in general.
“My goal was always to try to make it to the NFL,” he said Monday. “That's all what I said: I want to be in the NFL, I want to play in the NFL. But a lot of people don't get to live out their dreams, but just the body of work to be where I'm at. And you know, I never dreamed that big ... I just wanted to make it there. I never thought I'd be playing in my second Super Bowl. So it's surreal, man. It's truly a blessing.”
Growing up in Pittsburgh, Donald jokes that he was a lazy kid until his work ethic and drive kicked in a little later. That set him on a path to playing college football at Pittsburgh, where he was a unanimous All-American. He was the 13th overall pick of the 2014 draft, selected by the then-St. Louis Rams. He was there for the relocation and for all the highs and lows since.
The Rams’ trip to the Super Bowl just a few years ago, where they fell 13-3 to the New England Patriots, reinforced Donald’s drive. Multiple Rams players and coaches have said how they're additionally motivated to win for him.
After a massive play against the 49ers in the NFC championship game sealed a return trip to the Super Bowl, Donald pointed at his ring finger. He did actually point at his left ring finger, explaining later that emotion took over, even if he hopes to wear a Super Bowl ring on his right hand. He says now he appreciates any opportunity more after finishing runner up.
“You get to that and then you lose, it's like, ‘We'll be back next year.’ You just think (you’re) gonna be able to get back there that easy,” he said. “And it's not that easy, man. It's a long season, a lot of ups and downs, man, and it's hard to get to this point. So having an opportunity to be here this time, a second time, I just appreciate it that much more, and being in Year 8. You'll don’t know how long, how much time you get to play this game left. … You just appreciate it that much more.”
With the Super Bowl in their home stadium, the Rams have had the luxury of keeping much of their Super Bowl prep consistent with the regular season. For Donald, who once thought he'd be content just to play Sundays in the regular season, that stability has helped his approach to his biggest game yet.
“It’s the big game, the big game,” Donald said, “but it’s still the same, cause it’s football.”