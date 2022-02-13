Rams dominant defensive tackle Aaron Donald has a chance to build on his individual legacy

“My goal was always to try to make it to the NFL,” he said Monday. “That's all what I said: I want to be in the NFL, I want to play in the NFL. But a lot of people don't get to live out their dreams, but just the body of work to be where I'm at. And you know, I never dreamed that big ... I just wanted to make it there. I never thought I'd be playing in my second Super Bowl. So it's surreal, man. It's truly a blessing.”

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Donald jokes that he was a lazy kid until his work ethic and drive kicked in a little later. That set him on a path to playing college football at Pittsburgh, where he was a unanimous All-American. He was the 13th overall pick of the 2014 draft, selected by the then-St. Louis Rams. He was there for the relocation and for all the highs and lows since.

The Rams’ trip to the Super Bowl just a few years ago, where they fell 13-3 to the New England Patriots, reinforced Donald’s drive. Multiple Rams players and coaches have said how they're additionally motivated to win for him.