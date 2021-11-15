Racket sports champion, News columnist Charlie Garfinkel dies at 82

"I ask the question: Is there another individual on our planet who has been inducted into 14 Halls of Fame?" Miller said.

His Hall of Fame inductions became the subject of his vanity license plate.

Garfinkel was elected to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1993, the third year of its existence. Others he was a member of included: Bennett High, where he played varsity basketball and tennis; Buffalo State, where he went undefeated as a varsity tennis player and was a member of the basketball team; the WNY Racquetball Hall of Fame; the Jewish Center Wall of Fame; the Section VI Hall of Fame; and the Muny Tennis Hall of Fame

Upon his induction into the National Racquetball Hall of Fame in 1989, he was one of only 10 males who were enshrined.

USA Racquetball's website has this description of Garfinkel: "A colorful player on the court. ... He sported a flamboyant style of psyching out his opponent ... He remains the man to beat on the Senior/Masters circuit. In 1980 and 1982 he won the men's 40+ singles. In '85 and '96, he took the same title in men's 45+."

From 1984-1987, Garfinkel was undefeated in the 45-and-over division. During that period, he won five national titles, 27 consecutive tournaments and 101 straight matches.