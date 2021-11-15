Racket sports champion, News columnist Charlie Garfinkel dies at 82

Charlie "The Gar" Garfinkel, considered Buffalo's greatest racquetball star – who also excelled in other racket sports – died Sunday in Buffalo General Medical Center after several weeks of illness. He was 82.
Garfinkel was a racket sports columnist for the Buffalo News for nearly 40 years.
Seemingly one of the fittest men of his age in the Buffalo area, Garfinkel played tennis three times a week until the summer, when his health began to decline.
"The Gar" was as well-known in racquetball circles nationally as perhaps any Buffalo athlete in his or endeavor. In addition to winning the Buffalo singles racquetball championship for 13 consecutive years, then winning it again at age 43, he was one of the sport's first professionals on the national scene.
Garfinkel won 19 national racquetball titles, 21 Eastern regional championships, 25 New York state titles and nine City of Buffalo doubles championships.
Only Garfinkel himself could keep track of all that accomplishment, and he did. As proud as he was of his achievements, he could make fun of himself.
"It was such a fantastic record that even I was impressed,” he once told an interviewer.
His pet slogan was "Be a star, play like The Gar." It was something he took only half-seriously. Although the nickname "The Great Gar" was given to him by someone else, he proudly wore it on his apparel and racket gear. Later, he used it as his email address.
He would quickly spout one-liners to virtually anyone he would come in contact with, and then loved to recount their reactions.
One of Garfinkel's greatest accomplishments in racket sports was being the only player to win the city championships in tennis, squash and racquetball in the same year, 1969. In 1971, he teamed with the Rev. Bob Hetherington to win the doubles title in the National Public Parks Tennis Tournament.
"Charlie Garfinkel, without question, will always be known as Buffalo's all-time greatest when it comes to racket sports," said longtime friend Todd Miller of the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville. "It may be Jimmy Arias in tennis, Timmy Doyle in racquetball and Bob Hetherington in squash, but collectively encompassing all three sports, Charlie will always be the king."
As much as he loved tennis and was regarded as one most knowledgeable on the local history of the sport, racquetball was his forte.
A leading authority on the strategies and mechanics of the game, he was the author of two books, “Racquetball The Easy Way” and “Racquetball for The Serious Player.” Besides his columns for The Buffalo News, he also penned articles on the sport for other local regional and national publications. He was eager to willingly share his knowledge to any devoted player.
At last count, Garfinkel has been elected to 14 Halls of Fame.
"I ask the question: Is there another individual on our planet who has been inducted into 14 Halls of Fame?" Miller said.
His Hall of Fame inductions became the subject of his vanity license plate.
Garfinkel was elected to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1993, the third year of its existence. Others he was a member of included: Bennett High, where he played varsity basketball and tennis; Buffalo State, where he went undefeated as a varsity tennis player and was a member of the basketball team; the WNY Racquetball Hall of Fame; the Jewish Center Wall of Fame; the Section VI Hall of Fame; and the Muny Tennis Hall of Fame
Upon his induction into the National Racquetball Hall of Fame in 1989, he was one of only 10 males who were enshrined.
USA Racquetball's website has this description of Garfinkel: "A colorful player on the court. ... He sported a flamboyant style of psyching out his opponent ... He remains the man to beat on the Senior/Masters circuit. In 1980 and 1982 he won the men's 40+ singles. In '85 and '96, he took the same title in men's 45+."
From 1984-1987, Garfinkel was undefeated in the 45-and-over division. During that period, he won five national titles, 27 consecutive tournaments and 101 straight matches.
In 1972, Garfinkel became the first player to sign a professional racquetball contract, and from 1972-74 ranked among the top 10 on the pro tour. In 1976, he defeated former Bill Schmidtke, the world's No. 1 player at the time, who was inducted into the National Racquetball Hall of Fame at the same time as Garfinkel. In national competitions, he defeated former champions Dave Bledsoe, Charlie Blumfield and Bud Muehleisen, the first player elected to the national Hall of Fame in the sport.
An Amherst resident, Garfinkel was an elementary school teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools for 49 years, starting as a fourth grade teacher.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie, a son, Bradley, of Los Angeles; and a daughter, Adina, of Buffalo.
A private funeral will be Wednesday at Forest Lawn Cementery. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave.