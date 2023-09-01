The horns will suddenly blast through the sound system at Camp Randall Stadium. The pipes and fixtures will start to squeak. The rumble will begin. So will a shake in the press box, akin to a low-grade earthquake or an 18-wheeler rumbling down a residential street.

Then, the laughter will hit, and you’ll realize that you’re being swayed by the pulse of one of the most raucous and reveled customs in college football: The Wisconsin football fandom’s coordinated, collective bounce to House of Pain’s early 1990s hit, “Jump Around.”

My only Camp Randall experience in Madison, Wis., came when I covered Wisconsin’s 24-10 win against Michigan in 2017. I had no idea what to expect of the cacophony that came from the venerable stadium, but only one thing hit me when I felt – yes, felt – the first tremors.

“This,” I exclaimed to a colleague, “is the best thing in college football!”

That might be up for debate because amid scandals, debates and coaches with colorful personalities, college football continues to boast a rich pageantry that includes touching the banner at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, a senior sousaphone player in the Ohio State marching band dots the “i” in the Script Ohio formation in Columbus, or the Naval Academy’s Brigade of Midshipmen entering Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The University at Buffalo football team opens the season at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at No. 19 Wisconsin. Sometime between 5 and 7 p.m., the Bulls will get the full bore of “Jump Around.” The Bulls tried to mimic it by blasting the song over the sound system at UB Stadium this week, but it’s fair to ask if there’s anything that can truly simulate the sensation of being shaken in a stadium of more than 76,000 well-libated, adrenaline-fueled bouncing bodies.

UB safeties coach Mike Caputo was a safety at Wisconsin from 2011-15, and first got the full “Jump Around” experience as a redshirt in 2011. It was awesome and got even more intense each time Camp Randall shook and swayed in the next four years. But it was more awesome for Caputo when he worked inside Camp Randall’s coaching boxes last season as a defensive assistant with the Badgers.

“Things are banging, and cups of water are falling off the tables,” Caputo said. “That was the real experience. That’s when I saw it in a new light.”

Camp Randall is a 106-year-old stadium built on the grounds of a Civil War training camp. The tradition of playing “Jump Around” is young, only approaching its silver anniversary. The song was first played at Camp Randall in October 1998, six years after it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard charts.

Kevin Kluender, Wisconsin’s assistant athletic director for marketing and promotions, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that it began during a homecoming game, a ploy to make it difficult for Purdue and quarterback Drew Brees to move the ball against the Badgers.

(Yes, Drew Brees is partially responsible for one of college football’s most fun traditions.)

The song played over the Camp Randall sound system, and on cue, everyone started jumping around. The Badgers beat Purdue, 31-24.

Wisconsin’s athletic department also struck a good nerve in its fan base and played the song for the rest of the season. The Badgers won the Rose Bowl.

The tradition has only been suspended once, when renovations were being made to Camp Randall in 2003 and there were concerns the vibrations from a large crowd jumping around, in tandem, would cause structural damage. That pause ended after one game with the help of a few sympathetic engineers and architects.

You’re probably familiar with “Jump Around,” whether you’ve heard it at a party, at a bar, at a sporting event or on the radio. The opening horns in “Jump Around” are samples from Bob & Earl’s 1963 song “Harlem Shuffle.”

The high-pitched scream that repeats between almost every verse from Erik Schrody – also known as alt singer Everlast – is sampled from Divine Styler’s 1989 song “Ain’t Sayin’ Nothin’. ”

Fans, players and football personnel inside Camp Randall spring up and down to the beat of the song. Don’t be surprised if a few of the Bulls feel the beat, too.

“I’ve seen the videos there, but I’m sure that when I’m there, I’m going to be turnt, right with everybody else,” UB wide receiver Nik McMillan said with a grin. “I’ll feed off the energy. I’m going to be jumping around, too!”

UB coach Maurice Linguist has never been to Camp Randall. He was Minnesota’s defensive backs coach in 2017, when the Badgers beat the Golden Gophers for Paul Bunyan’s Axe … in Minneapolis.

There’s no comparable environment in the Mid-American Conference, and of the players on UB’s roster, only a handful have been in that kind of football environment, the kind where, if you’re on the field, you’re barely able to hear yourself think, let alone make out a quarterback’s cadence.

By the time Saturday ends, the Bulls will probably flip the station if they hear the House of Pain song that’s ubiquitous to Madison. Or probably not. It’s a catchy, aggressive tune. When asked if he knew the words to “Jump Around,” UB defensive end Max Michel paused for a second, then broke into the opening verse.

“Pack it up, pack it in, let me begin …”

Once you get the full Camp Randall experience, the words are kind of hard to forget. So is the shaking sensation.