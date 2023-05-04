After Raufeon Stots took a brutal left knee to the chin from Patchy Mix, Stots was immediately on his back looking at the ceiling, while Mix jumped to the top of the cage then off while screaming, "Give me my money."

Mix, an Angola native and Lake Shore graduate (Class of 2011), had won the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix by knocking out Stots, the interim champion, in 80 seconds. The life-changing knockout came at Bellator 295 on April 22. With the win, Mix was awarded not only the title, but also the $1 million prize.

The victory was Mix’s first by knockout and second TKO/KO win of his career and stopped the 11-fight winning streak by Stots (19-2). Mix has 12 wins by submission.

Mix (18-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak and will be in a title unification match at a later date against the winner of the bantamweight championship bout between champion Sergio Pettis (22-5) and featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (35-5). The matchup is scheduled for Bellator 297 on June 16.

Mix, who now lives and trains in Las Vegas, spoke with The Buffalo News about his win, awaiting the winner of Pettis and Freire, his local ties, and more.

Q: How would you reflect on the fight?

A: “I got to appreciate Raufeon Stots. I think he underestimated me on the feet. I was watching his interviews and he said I couldn’t hurt him and I really think he thought he couldn’t get hurt by me on the feet. He thought I was just a grappler. I don’t know what he was thinking and he thought I could only take him down. I know I can beat him standing up every day of the week. You should never underestimate anyone in this game.”

Q: How do you feel about getting your first knockout?

A: “I don’t necessarily like to hurt people and strike them hard and concuss somebody. I like to choke and strangle people out because it gives them the choice to tap or go to sleep. Just to get a win over him was good because he’s a big name and to a knockout over him makes it better.”

Q: What’s life been like following the win?

A: “It’s the same, man. I came back to Buffalo after a few days in Hawaii with my girl and family. I watched some local MMA and trained a little bit. I’m going to do a free seminar out here to coach some kids, but I’m living the same life and nothing’s changed. I’m just trying to stay level and continue to train. The seminar will be at Western New York MMA, no date is set right now.”

Q: Has it hit you that won $1 million?

A: “It really hasn’t. What hits me is, ‘Oh my God, I just knocked out Raufeon Stots.’ The money is great, but if I did it for the money I don’t think I’d be in the position that I’m in right now. I never did it for the money, but for the notoriety of myself because I wanted to show I’m the best. If I lost and walked away with $1 million, I would’ve been so upset, even though I won $1 million. It’s the competition that gets me.”

Q: At 5-foot-11, you’re tall for the bantamweight division (135 pounds). What advantages does that create for you?

A: “Those guys are just small and that’s why they can get kneed up the middle. I toughen up and make the weight, although it’s tough to make. I have the length of a 145-pounder, but I’m not as thick. It’s a testament to my mindset because I push my limit to make the weight. ... It was way harder than the fight, but staying mentally strong is the hardest part… When I’m not in camp, I usually walk around over 160 pounds and even during camp I’ll be 160, so it’s hard for me to get down.”

Q: Thoughts on Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire?

A: “I have this big opportunity in front of me with the Pettis and Pitbull fight. God willing, Pitbull wins and I get to fight the pound-for-pound No. 1 guy. He’s also the 145-pound champion. If you look at both their names, they’re some of the biggest names in MMA, the Pettis brothers and Pitbull brothers. They both have names that their brothers have worked for. They’re prestigious names, but I think Pitbull is a bit bigger and it excites me more. As for Pettis, I think I would be a big favorite because he lacks on the ground, and I’m good on the ground and I’m very good at wrestling and grappling. I want the toughest fight and I want to be known as the best. If I got out there and finish Pitbull, you can’t argue that I’m the best bantamweight.”

Q: Bellator and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) have $1 million tournaments that make the organizations unique in MMA, what are your thoughts about that format differing from other companies?

A: “I think it’s important because it gives jurisdiction and an opportunity to fight people because nobody can go running. I think the tournament puts us all in a bracket and no matter who you’re matched up with, you have to fight. There’s no bias or politics involved. The best man wins. ... I think it’s important to adopt that style so nobody can try and protect their records.”

Q: Juan Archuleta (27-4) is the lone loss of your career. Since then, you’ve gone on to become champ and haven’t lost. What have been your takeaways from that defeat?

A: “In a perfect world, I was hoping it would be me and Archuleta in the finale so I could get my one loss back and underneath the same circumstances for a world title. In my eyes, I should be 19-0, but I made mistakes in that fight that got me really tired. I put all my energy into submitting him, thinking it was going to be a short night and I would get a bonus. By the third round, I had no energy, and it came down to efficiency.”

Q: You hold the Bellator bantamweight division record for stoppages (seven) and submissions (six). How would you reflect on your time with the organization?

A: “I’m the best finisher in the organization right now, I got the most in bantamweight history. I have a massive amount of finishes, and I think it’s because I’m a go-getter and want to go out there and get it. I feel like when you finish there’s an incentive because the promotion wants exciting fighters and finishers. That’s why I go hunt the finish.”

Q: You’re dating UFC fighter Tatianna Suarez, who is one of the best wrestlers ever. What was it like watching her prepare for her return to the octagon in February after a four-year layoff?

A: “She is the best fighter in the world and was one of the best wrestlers in the world, if not the best. It was awesome being in her corner. We’ve been together for a while now and help build off each other’s momentum. We feed off each other’s energy. It was good she went and got the job done and so did I. We’re both healthy and can keep on training. She’ll be fighting next because I’ll be out for awhile.”