Q&A with Bandits coach John Tavares as team readies for NLL championship game

His No. 11 hangs in the rafters of KeyBank Center. He was the player every kid with a lacrosse stick in Buffalo dreamed of becoming. And he’s one win away from his first NLL championship as a head coach.

Bandits coach John Tavares is one of the most decorated box lacrosse players of all time. With Buffalo in the winner-takes-all series finale Saturday night against Colorado, another title is within reach for the first time since the Bandits lost in the 2019 final. The KeyBank Center is sold out with 19,000 fans expected. Faceoff is at 8 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+).

In the midst of preparation for Game 3, Tavares answered some questions from The Buffalo News.

BN: From a coach’s standpoint, what makes this game so important?

JT: I’m looking forward to increasing our winning percentages in the finals. In Buffalo’s career, we’ve been to 11 finals and have only won four. I would like to change that percentage and get that a little bit higher. You have guys who have been on the team for a long time, who deserve to win the championship on Saturday night. So, this is an exciting time for the players, an exciting time for families and exciting times for fans.

BN: A one-goal game against Colorado in the regular season, another in Game 1. A three-goal game in Game 2. Why so many close games against Colorado?

JT: They’re very tenacious, they’re resilient. They have a great goalie, great defense and they have a lot of offensive weapons. They have a full team and they play 60 minutes – they come back when they’re down. They have a lot of the same coins that we have, and this is why we’re both in the championship; two good teams going head-to-head.

BN: What do you think winning a championship could do for the organization and city?

JT: Our goal every year is to win the championship. And, you know, I’ve won that four times as a player. And this is an opportunity for me to win for the first time as a coach. Which for me, a championship is a championship regardless of the role on my team.

It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the fans. We’ve had a hardcore fanbase for many years, when we started (this season) with 5,000 and now it’s back to 19,000. So it’s time to give back. We want to win a championship for us, our family and the City of Buffalo. We’ve brought four, and now it’s time to bring a fifth one.

BN: How exciting is it to have Game 3 in front of a sold-out crowd?

JT: That’s a little bit more motivating to me. To see that crowd in the building, it just makes you play much harder. Because the last thing you want to do is disappoint your fans. They see them coming out the way they have been all year, and you can’t ask for more than having a sold-out building. So that’s when you got to go out and give it your all. You can’t leave anything behind, you’ve got to leave it all on the floor. It just does that to people. It can be a great atmosphere and it can be electrifying, and we’re looking forward to playing in front of that fan base.

BN: Having experience in a championship game, how do you coach your team?

JT: We have a lot of veterans on the team that have been to the championship and have not been successful, like the last championship in 2019. We lost to Calgary, and we had five awful minutes of lacrosse where Calgary capitalized and we went to Calgary, had a great effort and unfortunately lost in overtime. But I think that was a learning lesson for a lot of the guys. Trust me, the guys are focused. I thought we played a great first game and in the second game, unfortunately, we came up short in the fourth quarter. And I think the guys are handling it well, I think they’re experienced enough to know what it takes to win a championship game.

BN: What were some of your favorite memories playing for an NLL championship?

JT: I have a lot of memories ... When I retired, I had the opportunity to speak with fans before a game and I actually alluded to something I really liked when I was a player. Just before the game started, the fans started chanting ‘Let’s go Bandits’ and do the clap. And it’s always brought me goosebumps. Now it kind of just pumps me up, it just makes me want to play lacrosse again – and they still do it today.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.