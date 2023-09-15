Isak Rosen deferred on the power play Friday night when the Swedish winger could have used his impressive left-handed shot to test the Montreal Canadiens’ goalie.

Rosen didn’t hesitate the next time he got the puck.

A mistake gave Rosen possession in front of the Canadiens’ net, and he didn’t miss, shooting it off the post and into the net for the Buffalo Sabres’ second goal in their 6-3 win at LECOM Harborcenter to open their three-game schedule at the Prospects Challenge.

Rosen was one of three first-round draft picks to score for the Sabres, joining Jiri Kulich and Matt Savoie, whose two-goal performance was capped by a spin-o-rama goal that showed why he was drafted ninth overall in 2022. Defenseman Mats Lindgren also had a goal in the first period to back goalie Scott Ratzlaff, and center Tyson Kozak broke another tie in the third. Kulich added a power-play goal with 1:42 left in regulation on a pass from Rosen.

"I thought a lot of guys did a good job tonight," said Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert. I thought (Savoie) and (Zach Benson) just got better and better as the game went on. I thought Rosen was excellent from the drop of the puck, was a real dominant player from the drop of the puck."

This was the latest example of how much Rosen has improved in one year. His Rochester teammate and close friend, Jiri Kulich, teased Rosen throughout last season that he was among the worst on the ice at the Prospects Challenge last September. Rosen was coming off a hand injury that limited him to 31 pro games in Sweden during the 2021-22 season and impacted his ability to properly train for his move to North America.

Time in the weight room and on the ice in Rochester led to a transformation for Rosen. He finished the regular season with 14 goals and 37 points, then added four goals with eight points during the Amerks’ run to the American Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final. The production, combined with his rapid improvement, has Rosen positioned for an extended stay in Sabres’ training camp, where he’ll have an opportunity to show that he should be considered for the NHL roster this season.

“Why should I not aim for that? Rosen, who the Sabres drafted 14th overall in 2021, said. “I’m going into camp now just to be the best of me every day and show them they can trust me if they want to call me up.”

Rosen did all the little things well Friday night, beginning in the first period when he made a quick pass from the wall in the neutral zone to spring Kulich for a scoring chance. Appert had Rosen on the power play and penalty kill. Rosen was a force on defense and used his speed to create mismatches all over the ice. He assisted on Lindgren’s goal in the first period

Other observations from the game:

1. Top talent

Savoie was the Sabres’ best player on the ice Friday night, showcasing his high-end speed and well-rounded game at center. He stripped unsuspecting Canadiens of the puck, set up linemates for scoring opportunities and delivered a highlight-reel goal in the second period.

Savoie, the Sabres’ top pick in the 2022 draft, leapt in the air to bat down a dump-in attempt by his teammate and scored immediately after collecting the puck near the corner to give Buffalo a 3-2 lead. When Savoie couldn’t get a shot off while skating across the crease, he quickly spun around and scored on a backhand shot.

There was a noticeable difference in Savoie's play Friday compared to the Prospect Challenge last September, when he was coming off a shoulder injury that prevented him from having a normal offseason of training.

"Coming into the game I was obviously really excited just to get back out there and be competing again," Savoie said afterward. "Felt a lot more comfortable, a lot more confident this year compared to last year. It was my first camp. I had a lot of nerves going into those first few games in the rookie tournament. Just the confidence I had this go-around helped me a ton."

2. Another scorer

Viktor Neuchev is another young player who will need to learn how to earn time and space against bigger, older opponents in the AHL. Still, there’s no doubt he has the tools to be a contributor for the Amerks as a rookie. He showed Friday that he understands how to use his exceptional shot from in tight. His first attempt in the first period went through traffic from the slot but Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes made the save. Later, Neuchev didn’t hesitate to one-time a cross-ice pass from Aleksandr Kisakov. The only problem was Neuchev not getting enough flight on his shot, allowing Dobes to make a sprawling save. The Sabres will have to give Neuchev ample time to develop in Rochester. You could see Friday why they had him graded as a first-round talent in the draft last summer.

3. Goalie watch

Shaky start to the weekend for Scott Ratzlaff. The 6-foot-1 goalie looked rattled on the Canadiens’ first goal when he struggled to see around a screen, leaving too much of the net open for Xavier Simoneau’s shot to get through for a 1-0 Montreal lead. Ratzlaff also allowed a bad rebound that led to another goal. Ratzlaff will be fine. He had a strong development camp and should be among the best goalies in the WHL this season. Frustration was apparent in the third period when Ratzlaff snapped his stick in half in reaction to allowing a goal 36 seconds in with another screen in front.

The Sabres’ staff must have liked Ratzlaff’s response when he stopped a breakaway shortly after they took the lead on Kozak’s goal.

4. Showcasing strength

There was never a question about Lindgren’s offense. His exceptional skating and instincts with the puck led the Sabres to use a fourth-round pick on the left-shot defenseman in 2022. Still, it was notable to see how he confidently carried the puck toward the net and unleashed a quick shot that sent the puck over the shoulder of Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes to tie the score, 1-1, at 4:24 into the game.

There were some shaky moments for Lindgren on the breakout, but remember, this is the first time in months that most of these players have been in a game environment. There are always uncharacteristic mistakes on the first day of games at the Prospects Challenge. The test for Lindgren will be in the defensive zone. He must show improvement there this season in the WHL to be a candidate for an entry-level contract. There’s significant competition on defense in the prospect pipeline, now headlined by recent draft picks Max Strbak and Gavin McCarthy.

5. Intriguing defenseman

It’s impossible to evaluate prospects in the Sabres’ July development camp because the scrimmage is 3-on-3. We didn’t learn much about Nikita Novikov that week because he’s a 6-foot-3 defenseman whose strengths aren’t evident in that setting. He’s been fun to watch during rookie camp, though. The Sabres’ forwards had trouble protecting the puck against Novikov in battle drills at practice Thursday. He’s not afraid to pinch in the offensive zone to try to create a scoring chance. His coaches had to like his decision to step up in the neutral zone to try to hit Jan Mysak in the first period.

The transition to the AHL will be challenging for Novikov, even though he played 109 games in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League after the Sabres drafted him in the sixth round two years ago. The faster pace of play in North America will test his skating, particularly in tight spaces around the defensive zone, and he’ll need to learn when to use a body check to try to gain possession, but there’s no question that he’s among the most intriguing prospects in this event because of his skill set. His backhand pass to set up Kozak’s goal was a play you wouldn’t expect from a big defenseman.

"That was the best he's looked," Appert said of Novikov. "You felt that in development camp that the best he looked was in the tournament, that there's a real competitor in there. ... When he gets to play, you could see the natural instincts and the compete. He's got such a long stick. He breaks up lots of plays and then he's got good offensive touch. I think he had two or three assists tonight. ...

"The Kozak goal where (Norwin Panocha) surfed in, created the turnover and then Novikov just jumped and went north and made the little sauce pass to Kozak. That was an excellent hockey play by all three of those guys."

6. Another step

Multiple injuries prevented Kozak from making a consistent impact at both ends of the ice as a rookie in Rochester. He has the skill to be more than a penalty-killer and pest. A seventh-round pick in 2021, Kozak collected a pass from Novikov and darted across the slot before tucking the puck past Dobes for a 4-3 lead. Kozak has already shown he’s a great find by the Sabres’ scouts, but he’s capable of more on offense and a breakthrough this season in Rochester would be a significant development for Buffalo as it works to develop more physical forwards for its NHL roster.

Kozak's line with Neuchev and Aleksandr Kisakov, both Russian wingers, created several scoring opportunities.

"It was definitely a little tough," Kozak explained. "There's a little language barrier there, but I usually talk to Kisa and he'll translate to Neuch for me. That's what we've been doing lately and it's been working."