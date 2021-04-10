Prep Talk: Kenmore West battles, dodges potential loss

“We’re very fast,” KW coach John Haynes said. “We got great guys on the defensive line, on the perimeter. I mean, defensively we’re very strong.”

Senior Kenneth Mosley showed mental toughness by shaking off three lost fumbles to score on a 10-yard rush and then ran in the conversion to give West an 8-7 lead. The Blue Devils then called for the onside kick with Jermaine Atkins recovering it and then catching a 35-yard touchdown seconds later as Ken West went into break up 16-7. The Devils made it 22-7 later in the third quarter.

“To come out with the victory is a benefit,” Haynes said. “The kids overcame a lot. Hopefully we shored up and can get ready for next week.

On the call for the onside kick after taking the lead:

“We’re an aggressive team and we do that kind of stuff. It’s high school football. Teams aren’t ready for it all the time. We’re very aggressive on all aspects of the ball whether it’s offense, defense or special teams.”

At 2-0, the Blue Devils are tied for the A1 Division lead with Jamestown and West Seneca West. During a five-week regular season that feels more like a 55-meter dash than the usual 100, Saturday was a huge ‘W’ for West.