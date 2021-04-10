Prep Talk: Kenmore West battles, dodges potential loss

Kenmore West was playing football, not dodgeball, at balmy Max D. Lederer Field.
But the Blue Devils employed the five Ds of dodgeball to leave Lockport unbeaten Saturday afternoon. They dodged, ducked, dipped, dove and dodged catastrophe that usually follows once the offense commits a bunch of turnovers during a 22-19 comeback victory over Lockport.
Ken West fumbled the ball away on its first six possessions of the game. Six!
That includes two in the red zone and others on the Blue Devils’ side of the 50.
But the Lions, who dropped down from Class AA into the A1 division this season due to declining enrollment, could only muster one score off those turnovers. That was Matthew Schaffert’s 65-yard fumble return touchdown on the second takeaway of the game with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
More turnovers followed but Ken West managed to survive the day and improve to 2-0 thanks to a young defense that made things tough on Lockport’s offense, which struck for a pair of second half touchdowns. The Lions’ ‘O’ needed to turn one of the other takeaways into points and see what the Blue Devils could do playing from behind by two touchdowns.
Instead, the Blue Devils’ defense made a sensational ball-hawking day for Lockport go for naught – opening the door for Ken West to strike twice in under a minute to take the lead for good.
“We’re very fast,” KW coach John Haynes said. “We got great guys on the defensive line, on the perimeter. I mean, defensively we’re very strong.”
Senior Kenneth Mosley showed mental toughness by shaking off three lost fumbles to score on a 10-yard rush and then ran in the conversion to give West an 8-7 lead. The Blue Devils then called for the onside kick with Jermaine Atkins recovering it and then catching a 35-yard touchdown seconds later as Ken West went into break up 16-7. The Devils made it 22-7 later in the third quarter.
“To come out with the victory is a benefit,” Haynes said. “The kids overcame a lot. Hopefully we shored up and can get ready for next week.
On the call for the onside kick after taking the lead:
“We’re an aggressive team and we do that kind of stuff. It’s high school football. Teams aren’t ready for it all the time. We’re very aggressive on all aspects of the ball whether it’s offense, defense or special teams.”
At 2-0, the Blue Devils are tied for the A1 Division lead with Jamestown and West Seneca West. During a five-week regular season that feels more like a 55-meter dash than the usual 100, Saturday was a huge ‘W’ for West.
The Blue Devils do not play West Seneca West but do have a huge showdown at Jamestown on Friday, which is also down from Class AA this season. Unlike Lockport, which struggled last season in AA, the Red Raiders won the division title and were the top seed in the playoffs – losing in the semifinal to defending and eventual champion Lancaster.
MORE PAUSES
The following programs have been on pause as of Friday, according to football official assigner Dan Finucane.
They are: Randolph, Catt./Little Valley and St. Joe’s.
The big one that stands out is obviously St. Joe’s. Its Monday night game at St. Francis is now off as is the Marauders’ April 17 game against St. Mary’s.
Monsignor Martin Executive Director Pete Schneider said Saturday that St. Francis will now travel to Corning on Monday for a nonleaguer.
CANISIUS FALLS
It may have been billed as a defacto state Catholic championship game since there won’t be one during this Covid-19 pandemic-impacted football season.
It wasn’t. It was just a regular-season game. That’s the good news for Canisius following its nonleague encounter with a well-rested and loaded Iona Prep team.
The Gaels triumphed 56-7 in a game that kicked off late Saturday afternoon. Iona Prep improved to 5-0 while the defending state champion Crusaders fell to 2-1.
Both teams have their share of Division I recruits, but the Gaels had more at their disposal Saturday. They were also sharper.
The Crusaders deserve credit for taking the road game. They played it four days after defeating league rival St. Francis in a make-up game that was a hard-hitting affair.
“Iona Prep has a great football team, and they kicked our butts today,” Canisius coach Rich Robbins said. “Unfortunately, we were just not ready to play and that’s on me. … I told the boys after the game that I love them and that we will be defined as men by adversity and how we respond to it.”
Canisius is slated to play Saturday at home against St. Francis.
MANGOLD SETS MARK
Senior Justin Mangold broke the Tonawanda High career passing record of Clayton Hess during Friday’s 7-0 win over Starpoint. Mangold now has 1,798 yards, surpassing the old mark of 1,780.
Most of the yardage has been amassed since the second half of last season as the Warriors were a run-first operation his sophomore year and during the start of his junior year.
“We started throwing more because opponents had nine in the box. … It became pretty easy,” Tonawanda coach Joe Kelly said. “We’ve become more of a passing team this year because that’s what we have. He can throw the ball well and we’re five-deep at receiver.”