Prep Talk: Homecoming, tailgating among welcome sights at high school football games

It began as an event that included a battle of the bands, along with the carnival, but became more community oriented once the middle schools became involved with it. The school’s athletic hall of fame ceremony is also part of the event.

“I think people missed it a lot (last year due to the pandemic),” Norvilitis said. “Taking a year off didn’t hurt the momentum of things. I’m looking at this crowd and it’s as large as it’s ever been. I think people missed it a lot.”

Joe Biondo, who helps organize the event and keeps statistics for football, said the Quakers feed off the atmosphere.

“I think it does make homecoming more special because there’s more people, there are familiar faces who come back, guys who played for the teams 10, 15, 20 years ago,” he said. “People are more apt to watch the game if they come to the carnival.”

Prep Talk: Business as usual for Canisius under new skipper Bryan Gorman There was no Gatorade shower or impromptu bath from a water bucket following the first victory of Bryan Gorman’s career as interim head coach of Canisius High School football.

Stransky tailgating

Those who tailgate at the Stransky Complex, at least those I spoke with, have been doing so for a couple years.