Prep Talk: Homecoming, tailgating among welcome sights at high school football games

Grandiose homecoming and tailgating events have made their return to high school football game day.
They were among the perks missing during the Fall II campaign in spring because of social-distancing rules. Of course, most fans also were shut out due to Covid-19 rules unless they were parents of the participant.
Medina took a nice step forward on a hot, muggy Saturday afternoon by fending off host Lackawanna, 34-16, in a nonleague game between teams that could run into each other in the playoffs.
The games are a community event again because the fans are back.
If folks hadn’t figured just how important they are based on large crowd turnouts earlier this season at places such as Jamestown’s Strider Field, Lancaster’s Foyle/Kling Field and All High Stadium, they received the ultimate reminders Saturday in sunny, pleasant conditions at Orchard Park High School and at Canisius High School’s Stransky Complex in West Seneca.
There was sun and pleasant weather for a rare afternoon home game at OP. That meant homecoming had returned, and the Orchard Park faithful couldn’t have been happier.
For the season, Mack has rushed nine times for 149 yards and three touchdowns. At linebacker, he has nine tackles, an interception and one pass defensed.
They arrived early. They arrived in droves to watch the parade, which featured members of the Quakers. There were large lines of people waiting to go on carnival rides, play games and indulge in fried dough.
"It’s good to be back," co-organizer and Orchard Park girls swimming coach Bret Norvilitis said. The carnival is in its 10th year.
It began as an event that included a battle of the bands, along with the carnival, but became more community oriented once the middle schools became involved with it. The school’s athletic hall of fame ceremony is also part of the event.
“I think people missed it a lot (last year due to the pandemic),” Norvilitis said. “Taking a year off didn’t hurt the momentum of things. I’m looking at this crowd and it’s as large as it’s ever been. I think people missed it a lot.”
Joe Biondo, who helps organize the event and keeps statistics for football, said the Quakers feed off the atmosphere.
“I think it does make homecoming more special because there’s more people, there are familiar faces who come back, guys who played for the teams 10, 15, 20 years ago,” he said. “People are more apt to watch the game if they come to the carnival.”
There was no Gatorade shower or impromptu bath from a water bucket following the first victory of Bryan Gorman’s career as interim head coach of Canisius High School football.
Stransky tailgating
Those who tailgate at the Stransky Complex, at least those I spoke with, have been doing so for a couple years.
One tailgate organized by Holly Kerwin also is one that follows the team on the road. It usually includes a giant grill set up, except for Saturday. Kerwin had to work before showing up to the game, so she didn’t have time to set it up. But her crew, which includes quarterback Tyler Baker’s father and grandfather, along with recent Crusaders alumnus Donovan Cornelius, munched on tacos in a bag, water and Gatorade.
“We just love getting together,” she said. “It brings unity. It’s a lot of fun.”
Heidi Cashatt, who no longer has a child at Canisius, but still shows up on game day, agrees.
“This is my family and it’ll always be my family,” Cashatt said. “You always see parents and alumni come back for the games. Once you’re here, you’re always here.”
There was grilling at the Stransky, courtesy of a crew that included former St. Joe’s coach Bob O’Connor and Ed Conboy. They and six other members of the unbeaten 1964 Marauders, inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame this past weekend, reminisced and hoped that the team would be competitive. Ever since Canisius opened Stransky, O’Connor and company have shown up to tailgate because there isn’t enough room at St. Joe’s.
An additional perk for that: “History, camaraderie, to stay connected,” O’Connor said.
Canisius won the game 66-0, their largest point total ever in the longtime rivalry.
Bennett's Dominic Allen started what turned out to be an eye-opening day for him by capping the opening possession with a 5-yard touchdown run against the defending Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences.
What a day for OP duo
Orchard Park coach Craig Dana said the program hasn’t done a good job of keeping track of its records.
He isn’t sure if Ben Gocella and Kegan Mancabelli set individual program records during the Quakers’ wild 51-36 victory over Class AA foe Bennett. There’s no denying each had games to remember, with Mancabelli doing what seniors sometimes need to do when their team needs a big win – he did lots of heavy lifting.
Mancabelli finished with 375 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. He caught 12 passes for 200 yards and a TD, rushed three times for 71 yards, had two interceptions for 52 total yards – including a 50-yard pick six – and returned two kickoffs for 52 yards.
OP scored 38 second-quarter points to take control after Bennett opened the scoring.
Mancabelli "was fantastic,” OP coach Craig Dana said. “The first half, he just put us on his back, Dana said. “Kegan is such a phenomenal athlete. Everything he does is just at a super high level.”
Gocella, a junior, completed 26-of-36 passes for six touchdowns and 419 yards.
Playing football has been a life-changing decision for Kooper Aiken, one that has enabled the West Seneca East senior diagnosed with high functioning autism to live the life of a normal student-athlete.
Around the field
• Fredonia defeated Gowanda/Pine Valley 30-0 in a game called after two quarters because Gowanda/Pine Valley did not have enough players to finish the game. New York State requires teams to dress a minimum of 16 players. After the first half, the Panthers reportedly only had 14 healthy enough to play.
Gowanda Athletics tweeted the following statement: “No one feels worse than these kids. Quit is NOT them. This is a small team, in numbers and size. The team is 2-way players, many sophomores. They came already banged up and by the half had 14 boys who could return. 16 is needed. This was about safety. It was the right thing.”
Fredonia coach Greg Sherlock said he didn’t have a problem with Gowanda’s decision on Friday. Saturday, the school tweeted: “Absolutely was the correct decision.”
This is the second time this has happened to a team this month. Silver Creek/Forestville didn’t have enough players to finish two weeks ago at Cassadaga Valley/Falconer/Maple Grove, a game called after three quarters.
• Canisius set a record for points scored in the rivalry series against St. Joe’s during a 66-0 win. It also set the series mark for largest margin of victory. The Crusaders blocked two punts in the first quarter and they seized control quickly. Canisius brings a 3-0 record to Boston this Saturday where they will face fellow Jesuit School B.C. High for the first time. Five different running backs and backup quarterback Jadon Baker rushed for touchdowns. Starter Tyler Baker completed 11-of-12 passes for 147 yards and two TDs.
• Should Lockport make the playoffs, it may be because of Saturday’s 42-0 rout of previously unbeaten Sweet Home. The Lions are now 2-2 overall after losing their first two games. They are 2-1 in Class A North with three league games left and now hold a head-to-head tiebreaker against a potential contender.
• Hamburg seemed down and on the verge of its first loss trailing Amherst 21-7 late in the third quarter on Friday. The Bulldogs kicked it into another gear during the final 15 minutes, 43 seconds, scoring the final 30 points, to improve to 4-0 heading into this Friday night’s key Class A South clash at Williamsville South. Devin Collins rushed for 186 yards and all three of his TDs during the second half.