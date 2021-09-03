Kooper Aiken insists he only did what he was told.

The then 5-year-old listened well, although the adults doing the advising – his parents – realized they needed to be a little more specific in providing the reasoning why Kooper made out his first little league at-bat.

High school football countdown: Class AA preview This is the first in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1.

Kathy and Lee Aiken told Kooper he made out because the first baseman caught the ball before he reached the bag.

Kooper’s next at-bat: He made sure he reached first before the defender caught the ball. He did it by running over the fellow 5-year-old with a well-placed shoulder block. At that point, Kooper’s parents realized maybe it’d be better if he played a sport with a little more contact.

Hello, football!

High school football countdown: Class A preview The second part in our series previewing Western New York high school football takes a look at the 17-team Class A division.

Signing up Kooper for the sport turned out to be more than a good move. It’s been a life-changing decision, one that has enabled the West Seneca East senior diagnosed with high functioning autism to live the life of a normal student-athlete. It has him on the path toward attending college.

Kooper, along with his Trojans teammates, hopes to turn some heads Friday when they kick off the 2021 season at 7 p.m. against visiting Lake Shore. Kooper is in his second season starting at defensive tackle and also plays special teams.

“Kooper, right from the start of his junior year, you could tell he has great heart,” longtime West Seneca East coach Jim Maurino said. “He has a passion for the game. That’s amazing to see. You wish all of your players would have the amount of passion he has for the game. Another thing you notice about him is his motor. The kid runs everywhere. He runs to water. He runs on the field, off the field. … He’s a defensive tackle making plays 20 yards down field on a screen.

“Not football wise, he’s a great kid. He’s fun-loving and a great teammate to the rest of the players.”

According to webmd.com, individuals with high functioning autism have a hard time with social interaction and communication. They don’t naturally read social cues and might find it difficult to make friends. They can get so stressed by a social situation that they shut down. They don’t make much eye contact or small talk.

High school football countdown: Class B preview This is the third in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1. Today: Class B.

That’s changed because of Kooper’s involvement in sports, specifically football, according to his mother, Kathy.

Kooper has donned the helmet and shoulder pads and waged battle, mostly in the trenches, since age 6. He prefers to play defense because it allows him to attack and take out his aggression.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Kooper works with trainers who have not only helped him overcome whatever physical challenges he may have due to the autism, but also helped him become stronger without sacrificing quickness. Kooper currently stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds, but the lad can bench 200 pounds.

Kooper’s best asset, according to Kathy, is that he listens. She said if coaches tell Kooper to work hard, he does it without hesitation. They tell him the rules to follow, he does that too.

Kooper also is quick off the snap, but not because he’s offsides. The ability to hyper focus is one of the signs of someone having high functioning autism. Kooper has a good view of the ball considering he lines up inside near the center.

High school football countdown: Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association This is the fourth in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1. Today: Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association

“Without football, I don’t know where I would be right now,” he said.

Kooper wasn’t diagnosed with his condition until between fifth and sixth grade. It helped explain why he seemed to get into fights, according to Kathy.

At first, his parents had him tested for attention deficit disorder. A West Seneca Schools psychologist, along with personnel from Aspire, conducted another evaluation and figured out what was going on, which provided relief to the family.

“When you’re high functioning autistic, you’re often misdiagnosed and it’s often missed,” Kathy said. “A lot of people go misdiagnosed, but football gave him the intervention and allowed him to fit into the mainstream. A lot of these kids don’t get into the regular kid stuff.”

Those who bad mouth the sport best not do it in Kathy’s presence.

High school football preview countdown: Class C preview This is the fifth in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1. Today: Class C.

Football has enabled her son to learn how to make friends. The fear of being ineligible due to academics forced him to focus on schoolwork to the point where he’s now on the honor roll. He has fun playing the game.

“I like the fact I get to hit,” Kooper said. “Players you meet are great. Coaches are great. But being able to hit people and get out the aggression so that I can focus on the rest of the day is great. … I get irritated … so having that sport to take it out in is great.”

Kathy believes the discipline it takes to play football has been a great help in the overall development of her son, especially before his diagnosis.

“We feel very lucky he had football because if he didn’t have that, it could’ve been a lot worse,” she said. “It helped him learn self-control. It helped him make friends.

“We would not be talking about college if he weren’t put into football when he was younger.”

“I’ve learned to focus, learn more about what people are saying and I’ve learned you have to ask,” Kooper said. “Sometimes you don’t know what the play is, so you have to ask what the play is. It’s helped me know that, hey, I can ask people if I have a problem.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.