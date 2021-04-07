Prep Talk: Folks work fast to set up Williamsville East-West Seneca East football game

“It was kind of wild,” WSE coach Jim Maurino said. “I gave the team off Friday. I got a call from Kenny asking if we wanted to play. I said sure. We played without some key guys (who went out of town with family), but we got it done.”

The Trojans won 28-15 as Devare Mathis rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

Stoldt deserves kudos for scrambling to find a way to give multiple teams a chance to play their openers, as Williamsville East vs. West Seneca East wasn’t the only game thrown together on short notice due to teams being placed on pause.

Reigning state Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama, now in Class C, and Springville had more notice. They were thrown together five days earlier after their original opponents had been placed on pause. CSP coach Ty Harper still considered it a short week of preparation because the coaches put together the scouting report for players Sunday.

Burgard made a trip to Section V-Batavia, while Albion and Pioneer met after not being originally slated to open against each other.

These changes came a week after the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association had to reshuffle its opening schedule because St. Francis and Cardinal O’Hara were placed on pause.