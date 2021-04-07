Prep Talk: Folks work fast to set up Williamsville East-West Seneca East football game

Williamsville East spent most of last week preparing to play a football game April 3 against a team that plays the spread offense.
It wound up being for naught because the Flames’ opponent, Kenmore East, got placed on Covid-19 hiatus for 10 days less than 24 hours before kickoff.
That’s a bummer for all involved, but Williamsville East didn’t go too long without a dance partner. It’s amazing how fast two sides can come together to schedule a game.
In a few short hours, the Flames and West Seneca East Trojans went from not having anyone to play as of Friday afternoon on opening weekend to battling each other at Williamsville East on Saturday afternoon.
West Seneca East learned its opponent for Week 1, East Aurora/Holland, was being placed on pause a couple days earlier and planned to take Easter weekend off.
Some coaches may get frustrated by not seeing wins. Russell isn’t one of them.
That changed when Williamsville East coach Mike Torrillo learned from Section VI Chairman Ken Stoldt that West Seneca East also might be looking for a game. Torrillo made the call and the wheels were in motion.
The sides agreed to meet and had everything set up, including bus transportation, by 7 p.m. Friday. They met at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I think as much as it was a challenge to get the game set up, we both wanted to give the kids a chance to play,” Torrillo said.
“It was kind of wild,” WSE coach Jim Maurino said. “I gave the team off Friday. I got a call from Kenny asking if we wanted to play. I said sure. We played without some key guys (who went out of town with family), but we got it done.”
The Trojans won 28-15 as Devare Mathis rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
Stoldt deserves kudos for scrambling to find a way to give multiple teams a chance to play their openers, as Williamsville East vs. West Seneca East wasn’t the only game thrown together on short notice due to teams being placed on pause.
Reigning state Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama, now in Class C, and Springville had more notice. They were thrown together five days earlier after their original opponents had been placed on pause. CSP coach Ty Harper still considered it a short week of preparation because the coaches put together the scouting report for players Sunday.
Burgard made a trip to Section V-Batavia, while Albion and Pioneer met after not being originally slated to open against each other.
These changes came a week after the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association had to reshuffle its opening schedule because St. Francis and Cardinal O’Hara were placed on pause.
“I give the kids credit, I thought they did a good job without any preparation,” Torrillo said. “We just really quickly drew up a couple of plays for them.”
The Flames’ loss probably shouldn’t be surprising. They spent most of the week preparing for a team that runs the spread offense and takes chances in the passing game. West Seneca East is the opposite, as it runs the ball 90% of the time out of the single-wing formation.
“Both teams were just playing football because neither had a chance to prepare,” Torrillo said. “It was bend but don’t break.”
But at least each team was out on the field, competing instead of watching from the sideline.
“The kids had an opportunity to play a game,” Torrillo said. “That’s the most important thing.”
Making the team
In a hard-hitting, physical affair, the four-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Legends opened the short five-week season on a positive note.
Lancaster senior Mike DePasquale may have failed in his quest to make the soccer team during his time in high school, but he will graduate knowing what it’s like to be a student-athlete. DePasquale may have hit the jackpot in trying out for the football team and making the four-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Legends as their place-kicker.
DePasquale, who still plays soccer in the town’s rec league, made four of five extra-point kicks, and did a solid job on kickoffs for the Legends during their season-opening 34-8 win at Bennett.
That’s a pretty good debut, as Lancaster places a high emphasis on strong special teams play.
“He was definitely the best option,” Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said of the candidates who tried out to replace graduated All-Western New York kicker Clark Whiteside. “He’s stepped right in and hasn’t missed a beat.”
Quotable
Rashard Perry is an unfinished product, but Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said he’d be able to play college football next fall.
West Seneca West coach Mike Vastola on Isaiah Simmons’ six-touchdown performance (five rushing and a pick-six) in Saturday’s rout of Niagara Wheatfield: “That was the fastest person I’ve ever seen to six touchdowns.”
Simmons took a seat after his sixth TD early in the second half, according to Vastola.
For those wondering, the Western New York record for total touchdowns in a game is eight, held by Eugene Kinzly of North Tonawanda High School and Homer Geoffrion of Lafayette High School.
More changes
Another week of football in the spring during a pandemic, another week of schedule adjustments in Section VI.
These three contests have been canceled due to teams being placed on pause: Kenmore East at Starpoint, Newfane at Tonawanda and Cleveland Hill at Wilson.
Tonawanda coach Joe Kelly confirmed late Wednesday night that it will host Starpoint at 7 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the following games have been moved to the following dates and times.
Portville at Maple Grove, 1 p.m. Saturday at Southwestern.
Silver Creek at Cattaraugus/Little Valley 6 p.m. Saturday.
Bishop Timon-St. Jude at Randolph, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Lackawanna at JFK, 1 p.m. Sunday at Cheektowaga
West Seneca East at Iroquois, 6 p.m. Sunday
Cheektowaga at Lew-Port, 7 p.m. Sunday
Alden at Gowanda, 7 p.m. Monday
Honor roll
Although there won’t be a Connolly Cup awarded this season, the committee will continue its tradition of honoring the top performers each week.
This week’s Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 1 top performers are
Jaylen Butera (Jamestown), Hayden Carder (Frontier), Carson Harper (Maryvale), Hunter Hollock (Tonawanda), Makari Inabenet (Bishop Timon-St. Jude), Keith Jackson (South Park), Aidan Kennedy (Southwestern), Tyrell Law (Sweet Home), Matt Lotter (Fredonia), Christian Ortiz (Dunkirk), Christian Pagano (Depew), Cody Phillips (Lancaster), Isaiah Simmons (West Seneca West), Tyler Weigel (Grand Island), Garrett White (Clarence).
Trench Trophy nominees for this week are Ryan Bednasz (Frontier), Malachi Charlestone (Canisius), Danny Cannon (Williamsville East), Marqwan Fluitt (South Park), Owen Irby (Maryvale), Isaiah Jean-Pierre (WNY Maritime/Health Sciences), Kyle Johnson (Starpoint), Andrew Kerwin (Canisius), Ethan Kowalski (Lancaster), Matt Russo (Depew), Lucas Tahara (Grand Island), Lake Talon (Pioneer), Drew Wigren (Southwestern), Zach Wolcott (Chautauqua Lake).