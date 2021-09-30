Prep Talk: Christian Lewis, solid offensive line has St. Mary's grounding and pounding foes

St. Mary’s has improved in each of Ard’s four seasons. The Lancers won once his first year, twice his second, and thrice last year. Another win and it will mark another season of improved win totals, though this crew is hungry for more than just a four-win season.

“A lot of these guys have grown up with us,” Ard said. “Last year we only had two seniors, so this is the third year of putting this all together. You have a guy like Will Rhodes who has been a three-year starter for us at right tackle. Certainly getting in Christian (Lewis) and Jaiden Wilson and Jamari as transfer students has elevated this team to another level, so those are all big deals, but it’s night and day from where we were three years ago, but these guys all work together. It wasn’t just like a light switch goes on. These guys have spent the last three years working to get there. I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of the coaches and what the coaches have done. Everyone has stuck through the hard times to get this, and now let’s reap the benefits of this.”