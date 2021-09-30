Prep Talk: Christian Lewis, solid offensive line has St. Mary's grounding and pounding foes

Christian Lewis’ job last season was to help St. Mary’s of Lancaster offensive linemen clear the road so that JaQuan Manuel could run free into opposing teams’ secondaries.
Manuel is gone now, via graduation. That means it is Lewis’ turn to be the factor back for the Lancers. He’s been more than up to the task, with a huge assist from what is shaping up as one of the stronger offensive lines in the area.
All have played a role in St. Mary’s 3-0 start. The win total matches the tally the team amassed during last season’s Monsignor Martin B Division (small schools) playoff championship campaign.
The Lancers have perhaps their toughest assignment to date at 1:30 p.m. in Sherman, where they play face perennial Class D contender Clymer/Sherman/Panama (3-1), which is coming in off a tough 22-0 loss to state No. 1 Randolph.
“We have a good team this year,” St. Mary’s right tackle William Rhodes said. “We’re just trying to have a good season and play our game.”
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” fourth-year coach Matt Ard said. “We’re building off the spring last year. We started having some success in the shortened season. Won the division. We took that into the offseason. Kids worked out hard, got into the weight room. Got into the offseason program stuff and it carried over.”
One thing is certain: Lewis and the Lancers’ offensive line of Rhodes, Shalion Scott, Nate Wisniewski, Jamari Coleman and Owen Zito will look to establish the run. It’s something they’ve done in each of their wins, with Lewis serving as the team’s battering ram.
Lewis has rushed 71 times for 816 yards and eight touchdowns in three games. He’s averaging 11.6 yards per carry after finishing last week with a 321 in a win at Cleveland Hill. In his previous start, he rushed for 301 in a win over Eden/North Collins. He rushed for four TDs in a season-opening win at St. Joe’s.
Lewis is averaging 272 yards per game, while St. Mary’s is churning out 336.0 yards per game.
Lewis ran for just 135 total yards during Fall II season. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound lad put in the work during the offseason in the weight room. He is rock solid, as he can bench 300 pounds, squat 380 and deadlift 408.
Also, Lewis is keeping it simple. Find the hole and run through it as a north-south runner, no east-west theatrics.
“He spent a lot of the offseason getting in shape so that he can carry the rock as many times as he does,” Ard said. “He’s a battering ram. First and second quarter, the linebackers are there. Third and fourth quarters, they’re not in the way anymore. His style is punishing. He just keeps hitting you. He keeps coming and coming. There’s no finesse to it. But he’s been very special this whole year. He’s putting this team on his back and doing things.”
“You just have to really play your heart out, you have to work with your line, take whatever you're given honestly and you just play,” said Lewis, crediting the offensive line for his success.
St. Mary’s has improved in each of Ard’s four seasons. The Lancers won once his first year, twice his second, and thrice last year. Another win and it will mark another season of improved win totals, though this crew is hungry for more than just a four-win season.
Besides CSP, Springville and V-Warsaw-Letchworth are the other nonleaguers on the docket before league games against Bishop Timon/St. Jude and Cardinal O’Hara close the regular season. The small school with the best record earns a bye into the MMHSAA B Division title game.
“A lot of these guys have grown up with us,” Ard said. “Last year we only had two seniors, so this is the third year of putting this all together. You have a guy like Will Rhodes who has been a three-year starter for us at right tackle. Certainly getting in Christian (Lewis) and Jaiden Wilson and Jamari as transfer students has elevated this team to another level, so those are all big deals, but it’s night and day from where we were three years ago, but these guys all work together. It wasn’t just like a light switch goes on. These guys have spent the last three years working to get there. I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of the coaches and what the coaches have done. Everyone has stuck through the hard times to get this, and now let’s reap the benefits of this.”
Key games
Here are some big games to keep an eye on as most teams start the second half of their eight-game regular season.
• Hamburg at Williamsville South, 7 p.m. Friday. Unbeaten Hamburg got pushed by winless Amherst last week, using a 30-0 blitz over the final 15-plus minutes in a 37-21 victory. Williamsville South (2-2) earned a huge A South win last week over defending Class A champ South Park that could impact its playoff future for the better. The Billies forced six turnovers that included two pick sixes.
• Lancaster at Bennett, 7 p.m. Friday. Five-time defending Class AA champion Lancaster could inch closer toward securing one of the top-two seeds for the postseason with a win over the Tigers (3-1), who look to bounce back from last week’s 51-36 loss at Orchard Park. The Legends have methodically beaten all comers with a strong run game and defense.
• Starpoint at Grand Island, 7 p.m. Friday. Both Class A North teams are 2-0 in division play.
• Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) at St. Francis, 1 p.m. Saturday. Hoban brings 4-2 record into Athol Springs, where Red Raiders look to bounce back from last week’s tough 28-20 loss at Pennsylvania power Cathedral Prep. St. Francis outgained Prep 508 yards to 227 and had the edge in first downs (30-9). Hoban is ranked 12th among teams in Cleveland.