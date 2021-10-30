Prep Talk: Caleb Kruzicki all over the field making plays for Williamsville South football

It’s tough to figure out which play by Caleb Kruzicki made the most impact for Williamsville South during its 34-14 triumph over Kenmore West in a Section VI Class A quarterfinal football game at Crosby Field on Saturday.
Collectively, they were all important.
North is in a much better place this season compared to the nightmarish one it endured in 2020.
Still, one could easily pick the guard’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the first half, which staked the Billies to a three-touchdown lead, as being a big one.
One could also choose one of the blocks he made to clear the road for either Christian Dewer or Nathaniel Zachary to amass more than half of South’s 236 rushing yards.
Kruzicki also made 13 tackles, including two for losses, as it seemed like he was all over the field making plays to help stall a potent Blue Devils offense that had been averaging 53 points per game over its last three regular-season contests.
Jobity finished with 10 tackles, a sack and batted down four passes in Maryvale's 45-20 rout of rival Cheektowaga on Saturday.
But his best play happened early in the fourth quarter, with the Billies protecting a 21-0 lead. They were driving for another touchdown when the break Ken West seemingly needed to get back in the game happened. A pass got tipped and found its way into the waiting hands of Jackson Gallivan. He took off down the right sideline for what seemed to be an 80-yard pick six. Except, he got caught and tackled by the lineman wearing No. 63 – Kruzicki.
Ken West failed to score on that possession.
Maybe Gallivan was slightly stunned when he saw a player in a white jersey closing in on him, but it doesn’t change the fact that Kruzicki made the play.
“He plays 100% all the time,” said South coach Kraig Kurzanski, who picked this one as Kruzicki's best play. “He’s really a unique kid.”
Kruzicki isn’t an average lineman. He’s a converted running back, making the move to guard during the Fall II campaign in the spring for the good of the team as it improved the running game. The linebacker also runs the 100-meter dash for the track team.
The Depew-Lancaster football rivalry is back as the teams located in the same town get set to battle at 7 p.m. Friday.
One doesn’t get thrown into the 100-meter dash without being crazy fast.
He showed his speed in short distance on the touchdown run as he lined up in the backfield to the right of the quarterback and scored on the counter play to the left with relative ease.
“I’m more of a fast lineman,” he said. “I usually leave (the running) to the two-headed demons out here (Dewer and Zachary). … That touchdown was awesome. I knew I could beat them with my speed.”
Williamsville South’s overall team speed and physicality proved to be too much for the Blue Devils to overcome. The Billies (7-2), winners of seven straight, made it a clean sweep for Class A South teams as each of the playoff qualifiers from the division took down counterparts from the north to advance to the semifinals.
The only close playoff game in Class A was Friday night in Grand Island where Class A South No. 4 seed Hamburg triumphed in overtime 13-7 over the Class A North Division champion. The rest were decided by more than two touchdowns, with Jamestown (54 points) and Frontier each putting up 50 on the scoreboard.
“Sometimes you have to learn how to win by losing. We’re all right with that. We took our losses on the chins and moved forward. … We went back to work. That’s why we’re 5-2,” coach Tyree Parker said.
After a scoreless first quarter Saturday, the Billies put up 21 points in a span of 8 minutes, with Dewer’s 2-yard TD run early in the second quarter sparking the points blitz. Quarterback P.J. Tasca connected on a 30-yard scoring pass to Brett Johnson with 8:43 to play in the half.
Then came Kruzicki’s time to shine. It's something he’s been doing all season along with his teammates.
Falcons soar
Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences inched closer to earning its third straight trip to the Class B final as the two-time defending sectional champion crushed Pioneer 36-0 on Saturday at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion.
Teddy McDuffie Jr. rushed for 300 yards in a game for the first time in Amherst’s 42-31 victory over Williamsville East.
D.J. Littleton scored on the Falcons first drive on a 27-yard run. Maritime/Health Sciences (7-2) led 16-0 at halftime. Littleton scored twice and finished with 145 rushing yards. Braylen Boyd added 90 yards and a TD on seven carries.
Addison Copeland caught one pass for a 60-yard touchdown and finished with roughly 160 all-purpose yards.
The Falcons host West Seneca East in a Class B semifinal later this week.
The Panthers haven’t punched their ticket to this postseason yet but took a step toward doing so by defeating McKinley, 53-26, at All High Stadium in a Class A North Division game that was called off with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left by game officials due to tempers running rather high between both teams.
Milestone watch
Speaking of West Seneca East, longtime coach Jim Maurino earned his 100th career coaching victory during Friday’s quarterfinal win over Maryvale.
“Achieving the 100-win mark is humbling when I think of all the players, coaches, volunteers and supportive parents that I have had be part of the program,” Maurino said. “It is truly a collective effort at East.”
Smistek has nine tackles and ranks second on the Legends in passes defensed with two.
Steel wheels tour
Lackawanna’s long road trip back home from Salamanca must have felt shorter considering the Steelers went into Vet’s Park and blanked the host Warriors 14-0.
It’s been an interesting season for the Steelers, who had one of the tougher schedules for Class C teams. They also were put on Covid-19 pause following a loss to Medina, their semifinal opponent on Friday.
Lackawanna (5-4, 5-1 in Class C Central) lost to sectional qualifiers Franklinville/Ellicottville, Medina and Depew. The Steelers also forfeited a game to playoff qualifier Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
Now they’re one win away from playing at Highmark Stadium.
“We really needed (that win Friday),” Steelers coach Adam Tardif said. “It lifted the spirits of the entire team and town.”
There will come a time when the weather takes a turn for the worse, when folks will have to …
Big day for Voyer
For those keeping score at home, Max Voyer played the first half and one play of the second half for Williamsville South before leaving to help the Billies win their third straight Section VI Class A-2 soccer title.
Voyer scored twice in the soccer game. Before leaving football, all Voyer did was boot three extra-point kicks and two touchbacks. He also made a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff – a play that got nullified by a hold against Ken West. He wrapped the ball carrier and threw him to the ground.