Prep Talk: Caleb Kruzicki all over the field making plays for Williamsville South football

It’s tough to figure out which play by Caleb Kruzicki made the most impact for Williamsville South during its 34-14 triumph over Kenmore West in a Section VI Class A quarterfinal football game at Crosby Field on Saturday.

Collectively, they were all important.

Still, one could easily pick the guard’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the first half, which staked the Billies to a three-touchdown lead, as being a big one.

One could also choose one of the blocks he made to clear the road for either Christian Dewer or Nathaniel Zachary to amass more than half of South’s 236 rushing yards.

Kruzicki also made 13 tackles, including two for losses, as it seemed like he was all over the field making plays to help stall a potent Blue Devils offense that had been averaging 53 points per game over its last three regular-season contests.

But his best play happened early in the fourth quarter, with the Billies protecting a 21-0 lead. They were driving for another touchdown when the break Ken West seemingly needed to get back in the game happened. A pass got tipped and found its way into the waiting hands of Jackson Gallivan. He took off down the right sideline for what seemed to be an 80-yard pick six. Except, he got caught and tackled by the lineman wearing No. 63 – Kruzicki.