Prep Talk: Birthday boy John Swabik has a field day during CSP's victory

PANAMA – John Swabik planned to spend part of his birthday attending a Youth Group meeting at his church sometime after Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s football victory over Cassadaga Valley/Falconer.
No word on whether there would be a cake waiting for him there, or whether there would be any celebration in honor of his 18th birthday at the meeting.
But that’s OK, because Swabik had one heck of a party on the field Saturday afternoon in helping the Wolfpack remain unbeaten during a 41-7 decision before a family and friends crowd of nearly 200. The senior had a hand in three touchdowns during the first 44 seconds of the third quarter to turn a 14-0 lead into an insurmountable advantage in favor of the two-time defending state champion Wolfpack.
In all, Swabik scored three touchdowns, one via reception, one via rush and a kick return to cap a day in which he amassed 178 total yards from scrimmage on just 12 touches.
Still, three touchdowns in 44 seconds. It’s amazing how quickly a close, entertaining game can turn into a one-sided outcome.
That’s football, and this ending was unwrapped by one of 17 seniors remaining from last season’s state championship squad in Swabik, who in case you forgot is still the reigning state champion in track and field in the pentathlon.
Swabik scored the first two touchdowns of the third quarter, while tipping a pass that led to a third scored via Derek Sears’ pick-six. Before that, Swabik played his usual, steady, have a helping hand in everything game – including punting. One of his boots from his team’s 49 dropped in perfectly inside CV/Falconer’s 10 and was downed at the 4 with just over a minute left in the second quarter. Poor field position that prevented the Cougars from trying to get some points via the hurry-up. A clutch boot that wound up leading to an even bigger special teams play.
“I was joking with coach Chris Payne before the game that it’s John’s birthday and I said ‘he’s probably got a special performance ready for us’ and he obviously delivered,” CSP head coach Ty Harper said. “He’s played just about every position on defense and you saw what he could do on special teams. We’re happy for him on his birthday but this is typical John Swabik.”
Versatile but with the ability to make a sudden impact.
Swabik has been doing that throughout his time with CSP. It’s gotten to the point where it is not a matter of if he’s going to do something to stem the tide in the Wolfpack’s favor, it’s just a matter of when.
When happened after a longer than usual halftime break for the teams because of an undisclosed medical emergency in the stands that required an unidentified fan to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital. Swabik caught the kickoff at the Wolfpack’s 21 and the future decathlon competitor for Colorado was gone in an instant, untouched 79 yards.
“They kicked it just over the row in front of me,” Swabik said. “We set up our return and I saw a little gap in the middle that opened up after being patient and just shot through that. Gave it my all to get to the end zone.”
CSP’s Owen Gratto then recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Golden Cougars’ 10, setting up a touchdown run by Swabik on the next play. Twelve seconds, two TDs for Swabik.
Swabik then tipped a pass Gratto intercepted at the 17 and returned for a touchdown to complete a 21-point blitz in just 44 seconds.
Whoa!
“We came out in the third quarter ready to play and put it on them,” Swabik said.
“John is a guy who can turn the tide of a game at any moment,” Harper said.
In Class C, three division champions and one wild card make the four-team playoff which begins May 6. This win keeps CSP, the newcomer to Class C, unbeaten and in firm control of its playoff destiny. Beat Fredonia next week by 20 points at Sherman and the Wolfpack win the division title. Triumph by less than 20, the Wolfpack will still be in the playoffs but might drop to the four seed depending on how Southwestern does against CV/Falconer in its regular-season finale.
Ah, playoff scenarios. It’s that most wonderful time of year, at last.
CSP is still hungry to succeed. Its motto is “Be the Standard.”
Thus far CSP has been living up to its theme with contributions coming from many as it has outscored foes 161-13.
SNOW ROARING
That meeting between Jamestown and West Seneca West on Friday with the Class A-1 title up for grabs is still happening but lost some of its luster as one of the combatants heads into the clash coming off a loss.
That’s’ because Lockport put a beating on previously unbeaten West Seneca West, 39-9, Saturday afternoon. That’s two straight wins by the Lions after they lost two close ones, including a game in which they forced six turnovers.
Beating West Seneca West, the 2017 state champion and team that has made three straight sectional final fours, is an attention-getter.
Coach Trait Smith believes the roots of this road victory started to take hold during a practice in the snow Wednesday. A good ole’ fashion snow ball war broke out in practice, one started by the coaches who found a way to make things light in not-so-fun practice conditions.
“It broke up the week and I think it brought them together,” Smith said. “We played really well today.”
Nino Molinaro had three sacks, seven tackles and two fumble recoveries. One was in the end zone for a touchdown. The other he returned 35 yards to set up another Lions score. Colin Thompson had touchdown grabs of 54 and 38 yards while Ricky Maye ran for two touchdowns.
Jamestown is 4-0 in the division, WSW 3-1.
ODDS AND ENDS
-- Christian Pagano had another big game for Depew during a 21-0 triumph at Maryvale. Pagano rushed for 201 yards, had a 15-yard touchdown catch, a sack and an interception.
-- Pioneer and Cheektowaga got called off early Saturday before the teams were scheduled to meet due to Covid pause. They had more notice than South Park. The Sparks were on the field at Amherst stretching when they learned 45 minutes before kickoff their game had to be cancelled due to someone on Amherst testing positive for the virus. The Tigers were not on the field while South Park players were getting ready.
-- St. Mary’s clinched the Monsignor Martin B Division regular season title for the first time since 2004 with a 26-0 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude.
-- Ken West and Grand Island each have one division loss but their key divisional game this weekend was called off due to Ken West being on pause. KW and GI could still finish with one loss in the division but each has played one fewer league game than WSW and Jamestown.