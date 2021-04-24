Prep Talk: Birthday boy John Swabik has a field day during CSP's victory

PANAMA – John Swabik planned to spend part of his birthday attending a Youth Group meeting at his church sometime after Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s football victory over Cassadaga Valley/Falconer.

No word on whether there would be a cake waiting for him there, or whether there would be any celebration in honor of his 18th birthday at the meeting.

But that’s OK, because Swabik had one heck of a party on the field Saturday afternoon in helping the Wolfpack remain unbeaten during a 41-7 decision before a family and friends crowd of nearly 200. The senior had a hand in three touchdowns during the first 44 seconds of the third quarter to turn a 14-0 lead into an insurmountable advantage in favor of the two-time defending state champion Wolfpack.

In all, Swabik scored three touchdowns, one via reception, one via rush and a kick return to cap a day in which he amassed 178 total yards from scrimmage on just 12 touches.

Still, three touchdowns in 44 seconds. It’s amazing how quickly a close, entertaining game can turn into a one-sided outcome.

That’s football, and this ending was unwrapped by one of 17 seniors remaining from last season’s state championship squad in Swabik, who in case you forgot is still the reigning state champion in track and field in the pentathlon.