Prep Talk: Bennett's win over Lancaster rocks Class AA Division race

There will come a time when the weather takes a turn for the worse, when folks will have to show up at game in parkas, blankets and with hand warmers in gloves.
Mercifully, those days look like they’re at least off in the distance, when games really become more meaningful.
Bennett's Dominic Allen started what turned out to be an eye-opening day for him by capping the opening possession with a 5-yard touchdown run against the defending Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences.
When that time comes, it will be interesting to see what happens in the Section VI Class AA portion of the playoffs.
Just when it seemed as though Class A had commanded all the attention, with the teams in A South battling for four spots, along comes Bennett delivering one of those de-cleating hits that has heads in Class AA spinning and captures fans' attention.
Bennett 48, Lancaster 24.
Christian Lewis’ job last season was to help St. Mary’s of Lancaster offensive linemen clear…
The final score, in one sense, is misleading. Those who checked out after the Tigers scored 24 points in the first quarter probably aren’t surprised by the tally.
Those who watched the whole game – or, at least, the second half – witnessed one heck of a Lancaster comeback and one heck of a response by the Tigers, who scored the final 24 points in the final 5 minutes (including 16 in the final minute) to earn their first regular-season win over the Legends since 2018.
The response was key because it would have been easy for Bennett to have a 'woe is me moment' there. Frittering away an early 24-0 against the five-time defending Section VI champions is usually a recipe for disaster.
Not Friday night at All High, as Dominac Allen’s 51-yard touchdown with 5 minutes left broke a 24-24 tie. That TD was part of a big day for Allen, who rushed for 309 yards on 18 carries.
Junior varsity call up Noah McDuffie – along with Adrian Anderson – combined to stop Noah Kimble short of the goal line on a fourth-down play with a minute left.
Grandiose homecoming and tailgating events have made their return to high school football game day.
Then Bennett scored twice in the final 56 seconds, starting with Allen’s 93-yard TD run on a third-down play. Jayden Lewis returned a pick 61 yards for Bennett’s final touchdown 30 seconds later.
That’s one huge rebound by the Tigers, who suffered their first loss of the season last week at Orchard Park 51-36.
“I was really proud of our kids for sticking together and battling,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “They showed a lot of character.
“Lancaster is a top program in the state. … We as a program and an inner-city program was proud to go out there and give our best effort and make everyone in the inner-city really proud of us.”
Since Lancaster rarely loses to a Section VI foe, anytime it does is a big deal.
Medina took a nice step forward on a hot, muggy Saturday afternoon by fending off host Lackawanna, 34-16, in a nonleague game between teams that could run into each other in the playoffs.
But Friday’s loss was the first time during coach Eric Rupp’s six seasons that the Legends lost to a Section VI team by double digits. The only other teams to beat Lancaster by double digits during his tenure are Troy (Section II) in the 2017 state final and Aquinas (Section V) in the quarterfinals during its 2018 state-tournament revenge tour.
What does this all mean? There are four teams with just one loss in the Class AA. Bennett and Lancaster are both 3-1, with each having two league games left. OP and Clarence are 2-1 in the division. Clarence will play a role in who potentially earns the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, since the Red Devils still face Lancaster and Orchard Park.
The Red Devils host OP on Friday night.
“We’re in position to get to where we want to get as far as a playoff seed, but any one of these teams in the top half are quality teams,” Clarence coach Paul Burgio said. “It could be anyone’s game.”
Hoban’s size, depth too much for St. Francis
For the season, Mack has rushed nine times for 149 yards and three touchdowns. At linebacker, he has nine tackles, an interception and one pass defensed.
St. Francis had a look Saturday afternoon during its gargantuan nonleague test against defending Ohio Division II state champion Archbishop Hoban out of Akron. The Red Raiders’ offense just couldn’t do anything to slow down the massive defensive line of the Knights, who indulged in Buffalo-style pizza shortly after securing a 23-3 win over St. Francis at Polian Family Field.
The game was scoreless for most of the first half until senior Tyson Grimm returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown with just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter.
Frannies (3-2), which forced four first-half turnovers, turned the last of them into Luke Nowak field goal on the final play of the first half to head into the intermission down 7-3.
Fittingly, Hoban’s defense notched a safety to spark its 16-0 second half. The three linemen that caused Frannies the most problems Saturday were 265-pound sophomore Jordan Sewell, 290-pound junior Jason Martin III and 205-pound junior Jermaine James. They quickly surrounded Kimal Clark at least 2 yards in the end zone – after the Knights downed a punt at the Raiders’ 1 – for the safety.
They quickly surrounded Red Raiders ball carriers and quarterback Steve Otremba Jr. throughout the afternoon.
There was no Gatorade shower or impromptu bath from a water bucket following the first victory of Bryan Gorman’s career as interim head coach of Canisius High School football.
While Frannies’ offense struggled, its defense caused some fits by constantly moving Pitt commit Jimmy Scott around so that Hoban linemen had trouble finding him, according to Knights coach Tim Tyrell.
But against a defending state champion from Ohio, a team needs everything to work in order to pull off the upset. Hoban is 5-2.
The loss is St. Francis’ second straight as it dropped a tough 28-20 decision at Pennsylvania state runner-up Cathedral Prep last weekend.
“We had chances to win that game, that was the crazy thing,” St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said. “We just have to get better. … Our offensive line had a tough day today.
“I’m very proud of what they have done (the last two weeks). I think we’re going to be very good. We’re building up to that.”
Playing football has been a life-changing decision for Kooper Aiken, one that has enabled the West Seneca East senior diagnosed with high functioning autism to live the life of a normal student-athlete.
Smith took pride in watching the Knights show emotion in celebrating the victory.
“They celebrated pretty hard … which tells me that they were in a game,” he said. “Sometimes when you play a team like this and they beat you pretty badly and they know they got you, usually they just walk off the field business as usual. They didn’t do that this week.”
St. Francis hosts Erie (Pa.) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
A big matchup on the horizon: The Red Raiders host rival and two-time defending Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association champion Canisius at 7 p.m. Oct. 23.
Around the fields
• Matt Weiser earned his first victory as head coach under the Thursday Night Lights at Mulroy Park in South Buffalo as the Bishop Timon-St. Jude Tigers defeated Silver Creek 26-14.
"It feels great," Weiser said in a postgame television interview on WUTV. "I'm happy for these guys. They've been working hard, hats off to them not me."
• Canisius kicked off its four games in four states tour Saturday with a 35-14 win over B.C. High in Boston, Mass. The Crusaders have a short turnaround this week as they travel to Ohio to face Massillon, the third all-time winningest program in high school history in the country. It’s the same Massillon that has a live Tiger in a cage on game days. It’s the same Massillon that lost in the state playoffs to Hoban last season.