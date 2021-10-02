Prep Talk: Bennett's win over Lancaster rocks Class AA Division race

There will come a time when the weather takes a turn for the worse, when folks will have to show up at game in parkas, blankets and with hand warmers in gloves.

Mercifully, those days look like they’re at least off in the distance, when games really become more meaningful.

Prep Talk: Allen opens eyes as Bennett overpowers WNY Maritime/Health Sciences Bennett's Dominic Allen started what turned out to be an eye-opening day for him by capping the opening possession with a 5-yard touchdown run against the defending Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences.

When that time comes, it will be interesting to see what happens in the Section VI Class AA portion of the playoffs.

Just when it seemed as though Class A had commanded all the attention, with the teams in A South battling for four spots, along comes Bennett delivering one of those de-cleating hits that has heads in Class AA spinning and captures fans' attention.

Bennett 48, Lancaster 24.

The final score, in one sense, is misleading. Those who checked out after the Tigers scored 24 points in the first quarter probably aren’t surprised by the tally.

Those who watched the whole game – or, at least, the second half – witnessed one heck of a Lancaster comeback and one heck of a response by the Tigers, who scored the final 24 points in the final 5 minutes (including 16 in the final minute) to earn their first regular-season win over the Legends since 2018.