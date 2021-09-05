The opening weekend of high school football always is interesting and typically filled with eye-catching moments.

West Seneca West routing defending Class A champion South Park was a bit unexpected. So, too, was Grand Island handling Cheektowaga 34-0.

Bennett 16, Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences 0.

That last score, I had no idea what to expect from this nonleague matchup between a Class AA contender (Bennett) and the two-time defending Class B champions (Maritime/Health Sciences) during a hot, sunny Saturday afternoon at All High Stadium.

Normally the bigger school in this instance takes down the smaller one. Still, this clash between two proud inner-city football programs seemed different. Add in the fact that the Bennett kids and Maritime/Health Sciences ones probably crossed paths in little leagues at some time or another … perhaps a result outside the norm was possible, especially with pride being a great motivating factor.

The Falcons had a look, but Bennett seized the day as its beef in the trenches proved to be the ultimate advantage.

The Tigers’ line established control from the start as they held the ball for 6:04 on their opening drive en route to a touchdown. Eleven plays, 77 yards – of which 60 came via nine rushes.

Dominac Allen started what turned out to be an eye-opening day for him by capping that possession with a 5-yard touchdown run.

That’s just the start for the 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior, who drew the tough assignment of guarding Maritime/Health Sciences’ top receiver, Addison Copeland.

The speedy, 6-foot-4 Copeland has already verbally committed to Pitt. The first team All-Western New York pick at utility has been known to get loose for long touchdowns.

It didn’t happen Saturday, as Allen may have produced some highlight film of his own. He held Copeland to three catches, per Bennett stats, and made a game-turning interception in the end zone late in the second quarter.

“I just stayed focused,” Allen said, who rushed 14 times for 100 yards and made four tackles.

“I think it needs to be mentioned that he covered probably one of the best athletes on the east coast, a kid that’s going to Pitt,” Bennett coach Steven McDuffie said of Allen. “Addison did have three catches, but they were three catches for less than 20 yards. I think he needs to be commended for that. I’m really, really proud of him. The defense did an outstanding job.

“I think that (game) will open so many doors for him. That film will be distributed to Division I colleges.”

Allen did a nice job on Copeland, but the Falcons simply couldn’t handle a line featuring junior Rashard Perry, John Hicks, Jason Gwan and Laquon Bradley. The front four blew up runs. They disrupted pass plays. Perry made 10 tackles and four sacks.

Maritime/Health Sciences scrapped and battled the best it could, but the Tigers’ size proved to be too much.

The Falcons’ longest pass play came off a fake punt late in the second quarter. Tiger Jayden Lewis made a TD-saving tackle. Allen then jumped a route, making an interception in the end zone and ending that threat.

“I don’t think we accepted the challenge today," Falcons coach Tyree Parker said. "They pushed us around today. We’re going to get better. It’s a learning experience.”

“Those guys, I think they really flexed their muscle,” McDuffie said. “When you have guys rushing the passer like that and creating pressure, it makes it easier for guys on the back end, but I really felt our guys on the back end stepped up to the challenge.”

This loss won’t be the end of the world for the Falcons. It’s a nonleaguer. These contests are meant to be fun while helping a team figure out what it needs to work on so that it can clean up those mistakes in games that matter most come the postseason.

“I believe Maritime/Health Sciences will be Class B champions again, but today my kids were up for the challenge,” McDuffie said. “I’m really proud of them. That was a great game for us.”

Huge TD return

Bennett controlled both sides of the line, but only led 8-0 on the final play of the third quarter. That changed when Ahmad Bradberry returned a punt 54 yards for the touchdown. He received great blocking and had just enough space on the right sideline to motor untouched.

The conversion included one of the harder hits of the game, as Torey Anderson bowled over a would-be tackler to cross the goal line.

“I knew I was going to get it because I trusted my blocking,” Bradberry said.

Upon further review

Dylan Evans of Orchard Park caught three touchdown passes, not four, during the Quakers’ season opener at Jamestown on Friday night. Kegan Mancabelli also caught a touchdown pass in the loss.

No place like Dome

St. Francis made itself at home during the Carrier Dome Classic in Syracuse and defeated III-Liverpool 44-13. The Red Raiders led 37-6 at halftime.

Pitt commit Jimmy Scott scored on runs of 4 and 1 yard, Kimal Clark scored on a 27-yard run and Balaam Miller notched a safety during Frannies' 23-0 blitz to open the game.

“It was a good game,” St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said. “We have a lot to work on but the good thing is this was a game where you get all the kinks out that first game. ... We got all the little kinks out like securing the ball and substitution so hopefully next week’s game should be run better in terms of logistics.”

St. Francis hosts Kellenberg at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Etcetera

– This week’s slate of games begins with four on Thursday. One of them includes Burgard looking to build off its comeback win over East Aurora visiting Cheektowaga. Sweet Home also looks to improve to 2-0 as it visits Niagara Wheatfield. Dunkirk is at Lake Shore, and Kenmore East hits the road to face North Tonawanda.

