Post Time: Wide-open Kentucky Derby could provide a knockout

LOUISVILLE – This year’s $3 million Grade 1 Kentucky Derby is already starting to feel like a return to normalcy.

The buzz in the air that’s been missing at historic Churchill Downs for many months due to the pandemic has returned in full force.

Those fortunate to secure a limited capacity seat under the Twin Spires for Saturday’s Derby will be treated to a wide-open affair in which anything can happen.

The return to its familiar date on the First Saturday in May, after last year’s postponed race was run on Labor Day weekend without fans, has given Louisville a much-needed boost.

The Run for the Roses will be carried by NBC (Ch. 2) in a five-hour telecast starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m. The forecast is expected to be sunny in the mid-70s for a crowd estimated to be around 50,000.

Essential Quality is the morning-line favorite at 2-1, but it might not be that clear-cut.

“It’s kind of an open year. You can put question marks on several different horses," trainer John Sadler said in his barn office Thursday. "The favorite’s the favorite, that’s kind of baked in, but other than that a lot of guys have reason to go over there and have a chance."