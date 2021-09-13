Post Time: Wide-open field seeks second jewel in Price of Wales at Fort Erie

The Breeders’ Stakes, the final leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, is scheduled for Oct. 3 over the E.P. Taylor turf course at Woodbine.

Let’s take a look at the field from top to bottom (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis, Race 10, post time is 5:35 p.m.):

1 – Avoman (MacRae, Gallardo, 7-2). The Plate Trial winner ran a sneaky good Plate to finish sixth, but was less than three lengths from the winner and he encountered some traffic in the stretch that might have doomed his chances as he was advancing from the back of the pack. The downside is the son of Old Forester has not run on the dirt and without a workout at the Fort, he is a question mark.

2 – Tidal Forces (Cox, Wilson, 15-1). Neither of the connections has won the Prince of Wales, and they enter the son of Malibu Moon after a ninth-place finish in the Plate. Gail Cox puts blinkers on the bay colt, which could sharpen his focus. Another who has never run on the dirt for Sam-Son Farm that will likely be up against it against horses that have beaten him soundly in the past. One edge he has would be on an off track based on his pedigree and early running style.