Post Time: Whitney showdown looms at Saratoga

A showdown between the second- and third-ranked older horses in the country will highlight another big Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

The $1 million Grade 1 Whitney Stakes for 3-year-olds and upward will be contested at 1 1/8 miles with the winner earning a berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 5 at the Keeneland Race Course.

Post time for the Whitney is 5:43 p.m., which is slated for Race 10 on the 12-race card.

Both horses are trained by Hall of Fame conditioners.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good (6-5), ranked second, will stretch back out after winning July 2 in the John Nerud at seven furlongs. Third-ranked Olympiad (2-1), trained by Bill Mott, is undefeated in five races in his 2022 campaign and comes off a win in the Grade 2 Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs, a race previously rated as a Grade 1 before being downgraded in recent years.

The race drew a field of six older horses, including 2021 Triple Crown trail alumni Hot Rod Charlie as well as two more Pletcher trainees in Happy Saver and Americanrevolution.

Saturday’s card is loaded with graded stakes, including the Grade 1, $500,000 Longines Test for 3-year-old fillies; the Grade 1, $1,000,000 Caesars Saratoga Derby on the turf; and the Grade 2, $250,000 Glens Falls, a 1 1/2-mile turf route for older fillies and mares.

The Test and Whitney will be broadcast on NBC in a one-hour broadcast that starts at 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at the entries for the 95th running of the Whitney (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds and weight in parenthesis):

1 – Americanrevolution (Pletcher, Saez, 5-1, 124). Four-year-old son of Constitution finished second by 2 1/4 lengths to Olympiad in the Foster. Stock improves should the track come up sloppy or muddy, but he is a candidate to scratch, so be sure to check the changes. Comes in third off the layoff on the form cycle and is a major threat to hit the board behind the top two. Useful underneath in the exotics if he runs.

2 – Hot Rod Charlie (O’Neill, Prat, 9-2, 124). Most volatile horse in the field, still looking for that signature win. Overshadowed in 2021 by Essential Quality, he failed in his last as the big favorite at Monmouth in the Salvatore Mile with Mike Smith aboard. Ran second to Country Grammer in the Dubai World Cup with Flavien Prat, who regains the mount in the Whitney. On the fence.

3 – Zoomer (Casse, Rosario Jr., 30-1, 118). Longest shot in the field seems to be way out of his class. Six-year-old gelded son of Curlin won earlier in the meet in a $50,000 claimer by open lengths, but this is far from a $50,000 claimer. Easy toss.

4 – Olympiad (Mott, Alvarado, 2-1, 122). Son of Speightstown has yet to lose going around two turns and has had an ultra-sharp 2022 to date, winning five straight of which four were graded stakes. Top contender to beat the favorite and has been working well over the Oklahoma training track. Gets a 2-pound weight break from Life Is Good. Would be no surprise if he pulls mild upset over the highly popular and talented favorite.

5 – Happy Saver (Pletcher, Velazquez, 8-1, 118). Hard-knocking 5-year-old has a Grade 1 win under his belt. Finished second four straight times in graded stakes behind the highly touted Flightline, Olympiad, Maxfield and Max Player, four talented horses. Seems to be a notch behind top two and would also relish the slop being a progeny of Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver. Use in trifecta and superfecta bets underneath.

6 – Life Is Good (Pletcher, Ortiz Jr., 6-5, 124). Deserved favorite’s only time missing the board was in Dubai World Cup due to the deep and tiring track, Pletcher said. Has been working in a manner that Pletcher has been raving about for weeks. Has top ‘Toga rider Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons and has run well in his only effort over the surface. Lost a riveting duel with Jackie’s Warrior in last year’s Jerkens on Travers day, his only other career loss in the United States. The one to beat.

Post Time Selections: 1 – Life Is Good; 2 – Olympiad; 3 – Happy Saver; 4 – Hot Rod Charlie

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.